A hot-air dome is helping Saints to get the game on this Sunday

The black, green and gold are due to host Munster in the Heineken Champions Cup on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 1pm) – and thanks to the presence of a hot-air dome on the Gardens pitch, they will be able to do just that.

Cobblers’ Saturday clash with Carlisle United was called off on Friday morning, with the game moved back to Tuesday.

But Saints will not have to suffer a similar postponement.