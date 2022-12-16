News you can trust since 1897
Saints will beat the weather as they try to topple Munster

The inclement weather may be causing disruption to sporting schedules up and down the country – but Saints are set to have no such trouble this weekend.

By Tom Vickers
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A hot-air dome is helping Saints to get the game on this Sunday
The black, green and gold are due to host Munster in the Heineken Champions Cup on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 1pm) – and thanks to the presence of a hot-air dome on the Gardens pitch, they will be able to do just that.

Cobblers’ Saturday clash with Carlisle United was called off on Friday morning, with the game moved back to Tuesday.

But Saints will not have to suffer a similar postponement.

Phil Dowson’s side will look to pick up their first win in Europe this season as a Munster team also desperate for the win come calling.

