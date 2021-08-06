Saints unveil new home kit

George Furbank modelling Saints' new home kit (pictures: Northampton Saints)

The new design is inspired by Northampton’s 2008-10 jersey.

The original kit saw Saints lift both the European Challenge Cup and Anglo-Welsh Cup in consecutive seasons.

And now, after being voted as the ‘King of the Kits’ by thousands of supporters during last year’s lockdown, Chris Boyd’s side will don the new jersey this term at Franklin’s Gardens.

The new home shirt

Player and supporter-fit jerseys, as well as a thick cotton traditional-fit version, are available to order now online from the Saints Store costing from £60 adult and £40 junior – with stock also available in-store from 12pm today.

“I love the blend of a modern design mixed with an all-time classic retro Saints jersey, and I’m sure the shirt will be a hit with our supporters too after last season’s voting,” said Saints co-captain, Lewis Ludlam.

“Pulling on a black, green and gold jersey and running out at Franklin’s Gardens is an incredible honour for anyone lucky enough to play for Northampton Saints, and the squad are working harder than ever in pre-season to earn the right to wear this kit come the start of the new campaign.

“This season, with crowds returning to the stadium, no doubt it will feel more special than ever before – so I’m thrilled we have a special kit to match.”

Fraser Dingwall

Saints will wear the new jersey for the very first time during the home pre-season clash with Ospreys, with tickets going on sale next week.

The launch of the home strip follows the release of the 2021/22 away kit and training wear in recent weeks, with all Saints kit for the upcoming season now available to purchase via the Saints Store.

A close-up of the new shirt