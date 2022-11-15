Saints trio stay with England ahead of New Zealand showdown

Alex Coles and David Ribbans, who have both made their England debuts in the Autumn Nations Series, are also part of the 25-man squad.

But Alex Mitchell and George Furbank have been released.

Freeman, Mitchell and Furbank were all allowed to leave camp last week, and they went on to start for Saints against Saracens last Sunday.

Tommy Freeman

But there will be no heading back to his club this week for Freeman as Joe Cokanasiga's ankle injury has opened the door for the talented Saints back.

England squad

Forwards: Alex Coles (Saints, 2 caps), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 39 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 43 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 41 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 70 caps), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 17 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 60 caps), David Ribbans (Saints, 1 cap), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 16 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 54 caps), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 23 caps), Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 66 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 72 caps), Jack Willis (unattached, 5 caps)