Saints trio selected by England Under-18s as coach Parkin also gets the call

And Saints Academy coach Will Parkin has also got the call as he joins the management team as attack mentor.

England head coach Jonathan Pendlebury has named a 41-man squad, which includes 17 players already capped at Under-18s level.

The first development camp of the year has just been completed at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre as the build-up to the Six Nations continues.

Henry Pollock

Full-back Cousins, scrum-half McParland and flanker Pollock have 15 England caps between them at this level, and they have all impressed for their club's Under-18s team this season.

Saints enjoyed a second successive run to the Premiership Rugby Under-18 Academy League final, eventually losing out to London Irish in the showpiece at StoneX Stadium earlier this month.

“Congratulations to all players selected in our first squad of 2023, this is a fantastic and exciting opportunity for every single one of them,” said Pendlebury.

“Being selected for England at any level is a proud moment, and one these young men and their families have been building towards throughout their careers, with the help of the hard work from their schools, junior and community rugby clubs, and academies.

“We have five fixtures to prepare for and each one is a chance for the players to put their hand up to represent England.

"Seventeen of them have worn the rose before, so there are many others who have worked hard to be selected in the pathways programme for the first time.”

2023 England Under-18 squad