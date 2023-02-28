Saints trio selected by England Under-18s as coach Parkin also gets the call
Talented Saints trio Toby Cousins, Archie McParland and Henry Pollock have been named in England Under-18s’ first squad of 2023.
And Saints Academy coach Will Parkin has also got the call as he joins the management team as attack mentor.
England head coach Jonathan Pendlebury has named a 41-man squad, which includes 17 players already capped at Under-18s level.
The first development camp of the year has just been completed at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre as the build-up to the Six Nations continues.
Full-back Cousins, scrum-half McParland and flanker Pollock have 15 England caps between them at this level, and they have all impressed for their club's Under-18s team this season.
Saints enjoyed a second successive run to the Premiership Rugby Under-18 Academy League final, eventually losing out to London Irish in the showpiece at StoneX Stadium earlier this month.
“Congratulations to all players selected in our first squad of 2023, this is a fantastic and exciting opportunity for every single one of them,” said Pendlebury.
“Being selected for England at any level is a proud moment, and one these young men and their families have been building towards throughout their careers, with the help of the hard work from their schools, junior and community rugby clubs, and academies.
“We have five fixtures to prepare for and each one is a chance for the players to put their hand up to represent England.
"Seventeen of them have worn the rose before, so there are many others who have worked hard to be selected in the pathways programme for the first time.”
2023 England Under-18 squad
Finn Baker (Newcastle Falcons, Sedbergh School, 3 caps), Toby Baker (Yorkshire Academy, St Peters School, uncapped), Oscar Beckerleg (Exeter Chiefs, Truro College, uncapped), Josh Bellamy (Harlequins, Trinity School, uncapped), Jack Bennett (Bath Rugby, Monkton Combe School, 3 caps), Jack Bracken (Saracens, St Albans School, uncapped), Albert Bradshaw (Sale Sharks, Stockport Grammar, uncapped), Tom Burrow (Yorkshire Academy, Heckmondwike GS, 3 caps), Conor Byrne (Harlequins, Trinity School, 6 caps), Frank Chatterton (Sale Sharks, Stockport Grammar School, uncapped), Harry Clarke (Leicester Tigers, Denstone College, uncapped), Toby Cousins (Saints, Oakham School, 8 caps), Ieuan Davies (Bath Rugby, Millfield School, uncapped), Ollie Davies (Sale Sharks, Kirkham Grammar, uncapped), Lucas Friday (Harlequins, Trinity School, uncapped), Tom Humphreys (Harlequins, RGS Guildford, uncapped), Ioan Jones (Gloucester Rugby, Dean Close School, 6 caps), Loic Keasey (Midlands West, RGS Worcester, 3 caps), Isaac Keller (Newcastle Falcons, Gosforth Academy, 3 caps), Sean Kerr (Harlequins, Whitgift School, 3 caps), Jack Kinder (Midlands West, Solihull School, uncapped), Junior Kpoku (Saracens, Finborough School, uncapped), Jack Lightbown (Sale Sharks, Ladybridge School, uncapped), Reuben Logan (Midlands Central, Berkhamsted School, uncapped), Ralph McEachran (London Irish, Bishop Wand, uncapped), Frank McMillan (Harlequins, BHASVIC, uncapped), Archie McParland (Saints, Stowe School, 4 caps), Henry Mountford (Leicester Tigers, Denstone College, uncapped), Charlie Myall (Midlands Central, City of Oxford College, uncapped), Jacob Oliver (Newcastle Falcons, Barnard Castle School, 3 caps), Will Owen (Midlands West, Ellesmere College, 2 caps), Henry Pollock (Saints, Stowe School, 3 caps), Tye Raymont (Yorkshire Academy, Bishop Burton College, uncapped), Ben Redshaw (Newcastle Falcons, Sedbergh School, 4 caps), Lucas Schmid (Harlequins, Epsom College, uncapped), Billy Sela (Bath Rugby, Beechen Cliff, 3 caps), Rory Taylor (London Irish, Wellington College, 6 caps), Tom Threlfall (Leicester Tigers, Nottingham High School, uncapped), George Timmins (Bath Rugby, Millfield, uncapped), Louie Trevett (Bristol Bears, Clifton College, 3 caps), Kepu Tuipulotu (London Irish, Harrow School, uncapped)