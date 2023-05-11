David Ribbans, Alex Mitchell and Fraser Dingwall were all selected.

But Fin Smith missed out on the breakthrough player of the season award, which went to London Irish flanker Tom Pearson.

And Mark McCall won the director of rugby of the season prize, beating Saints boss Phil Dowson, Sale's Alex Sanderson and Leicester's Richard Wigglesworth.

David Ribbans

Bath centre Ollie Lawrence was named player of the season.

The shortlist and winners for all the awards were voted for by a panel of media professionals.

