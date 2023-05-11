News you can trust since 1897
Saints trio named in BT Sport's dream team for 2022/23 season

Three Saints stars were named in BT Sport's 2022/23 dream team at the Premiership Rugby end-of-season awards dinner on Wednesday night.

By Tom Vickers
Published 11th May 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read

David Ribbans, Alex Mitchell and Fraser Dingwall were all selected.

But Fin Smith missed out on the breakthrough player of the season award, which went to London Irish flanker Tom Pearson.

And Mark McCall won the director of rugby of the season prize, beating Saints boss Phil Dowson, Sale's Alex Sanderson and Leicester's Richard Wigglesworth.

David RibbansDavid Ribbans
Bath centre Ollie Lawrence was named player of the season.

The shortlist and winners for all the awards were voted for by a panel of media professionals.

BT Sport dream team 2022/23: 15 Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks); 14 Cadan Murley (Harlequins), 13 Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), 12 Fraser Dingwall (Saints), 11 Mateo Carreras (Newcastle Falcons); 10 Robert du Preez (Sale Sharks), 9 Alex Mitchell (Saints); 1 Val Rapava-Ruskin (Gloucester Rugby), 2 Julian Montoya (Leicester Tigers), 3 Marco Riccioni (Saracens); 4 George Martin (Leicester Tigers), 5 David Ribbans (Saints); 6 Ben Earl (Saracens), 7 Tom Pearson (London Irish), 8 Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers).

