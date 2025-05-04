Saints to take on Union Bordeaux Bègles in Champions Cup showpiece

France wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey celebrated after scoring against Toulouse (photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Saints will face Union Bordeaux Bègles in the 2025 Investec Champions Cup final.

The French giants booked their place in the May 24 showpiece, which will take place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, by beating compatriots and reigning champions Toulouse.

UBB were 35-18 winners at Matmut Atlantique on Sunday afternoon, meaning they will travel to the Welsh capital to face Saints, who won 37-34 against Leinster on Saturday, later this month.

The most recent meeting between Saints and Bordeaux went the way of the Top 14 team as they won 16-12 at the Gardens in December 2020.

At the time, it was Saints' 11th successive defeat in all competitions and their 16th in 18 matches.

But they have come a long way since then, claiming Gallagher Premiership glory just last year.

Saints have played in a final at the Principality Stadium before, losing to Leinster in the 2011 showpiece.

The black, green and gold have won a final in Cardiff, having beaten Bath in the European Challenge Cup showpiece in 2014.

Saints have two Premiership matches to play before the huge European encounter, travelling to Exeter Chiefs next weekend before hosting Saracens.

UBB, who are second in the Top 14, only behind leaders Toulouse, go to Montpellier next Sunday before hosting Castres on the following weekend.

Saints’ allocation of tickets for the Champions Cup final, along with coach travel from the club, will go on sale on Tuesday, May 6. More details are here… https://www.northamptonsaints.co.uk/news/investec-champions-cup-final-ticketing-update