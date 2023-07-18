Saints to start new Premiership season with tricky trip to Sale Sharks

The game at the AJ Bell Stadium will be shown live on TNT Sports, formerly known as BT Sport.

Seven of Saints’ first 11 league matches will be televised.

The first home Premiership game of the new campaign comes against Bristol Bears on Saturday, October 21 (kick-off 3pm).

That is followed by a trip to Newcastle Falcons eight days later.

The first East Midlands derby of the season comes at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Saturday, November 18 (kick-off 3.05pm).

The return game against Leicester Tigers comes at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on the weekend of Saturday, April 20.

The festive fixtures come at Gloucester (on Saturday, December 23, 3pm) and at home to Sale (on Saturday, December 30, 3.05pm).

Saints will travel to the AJ Bell Stadium for the Gallagher Premiership opener (photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for Sale Sharks)

Saints will have a game at Twickenham on the weekend of April 27 as they are taking on Harlequins in the ‘Big Summer Kick-off’.

There will be no league matches after the weekend of January 27 and before the weekend of March 23 to avoid a clash with the Six Nations.

The final weekend of the regular season will be May 18, with Saints travelling to Bath.

The Premiership play-off semi-finals are on the weekend of June 1, with the final taking place at Twickenham on Saturday, June 8.

Saints’ Gallagher Premiership fixtures for the 2023/24 season

Sunday, October 15, 2023: Sale Sharks (a), 1.30pm, live on TNT Sports

Saturday, October 21, 2023: Bristol Bears (h), 3pm

Sunday, October 29, 2023: Newcastle Falcons (a), 3pm, live on TNT Sports

Saturday, November 4, 2023: Bath (h), 3pm

Sunday, November 12, 2023: Exeter Chiefs (h), 3pm, live on TNT Sports

Saturday, November 18, 2023: Leicester Tigers (a), 3.05pm, live on TNT Sports

Friday, November 24, 2023: Harlequins (h), 7.45pm, live on TNT Sports

Saturday, December 2, 2023: Saracens (a), 5.30pm, live on TNT Sports

Saturday, December 23, 2023: Gloucester (a), 3pm

Saturday, December 30, 2023: Sale Sharks (h), 3.05pm, live on TNT Sports

Saturday, January 6, 2024: Exeter Chiefs (a), 3pm

Weekend of January 27, 2024: Newcastle Falcons (h)

Weekend of March 23, 2024: Bristol Bears (a)

Weekend of March 30, 2024: Saracens (h)

Weekend of April 20, 2024: Leicester Tigers (h)

Weekend of April 27, 2024: Harlequins (a, Twickenham Stadium)

Weekend of May 11, 2024: Gloucester (h)