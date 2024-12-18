Saints the perfect place for Litchfield as he signs new deal

Tom Litchfield (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tom Litchfield says there's nowhere else he'd rather be after signing a new multi-year deal at Saints.

The 22-year-old, who made his debut in 2021, has already racked up 47 appearances and scored six tries in a Saints shirt since graduating from the club’s Academy set-up.

Bedford-born Litchfield played a key role in Saints' Gallagher Premiership title campaign during the 2023/24 season, running out 18 times in all competitions, including 12 league matches.

And the powerful centre, who has started seven of his eight appearances in black, green and gold so far this term, is thrilled to be staying in Northampton for the foreseeable future.

“I’m really happy to be remaining a Saint,” said Litchfield. “The group we have at the club – players and staff – is really special. For me, there isn’t anywhere else I’d rather to be playing my rugby.

“Last season was extraordinary. What we achieved as a group was unbelievable, but for me personally it was an incredible year.

“The coaches put a lot of trust in me last season, I played a lot more than I expected to, and I hope that I can keep performing in a way that repays that trust.

“The competition and camaraderie we have in the centres at Saints has been a huge factor in my development. Training every day alongside the likes of Fraser Dingwall and Rory Hutchinson, who have both played internationally, pushes you forwards.

“Getting to play for my boyhood club in front of the best supporters in the league is something I will never take for granted.

"As a squad, we’re determined to keep giving them performances to cheer about and I’m looking forward to seeing what else we can achieve as a group.”