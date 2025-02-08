Saints take control of top spot with seven-try cup success against Coventry

Josh Kemeny scored for Saints against Coventry (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints took control at the top of Premiership Rugby Cup Pool B as they claimed a bonus-point 50-23 win against Coventry on Saturday afternoon.

The black, green and gold had gone into the game level on points with Coventry at the summit, but they gave themselves some welcome breathing space ahead of the final match of the pool stages, at Nottingham, on Friday night.

Saints were made to work hard by their Championship opponents who battled hard and continually hit back during a see-saw first half at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

But Phil Dowson's men always felt largely in control, scoring seven tries on the day as they delivered a welcome win after the previous weekend's derby-day defeat at Leicester Tigers.

Saints went into the game against Coventry without a whole host of players, and they lost another before kick-off as Elliot Millar Mills had to withdraw due to illness, bringing Beltus Nonleh onto the bench.

When the match began, Saints had a huge chance to take the lead as George Makepeace-Cubitt produced a tidy crossfield kick for Billy Pasco, but the young centre saw the ball slip from his grasp with the line in sight.

Coventry overthrew the lineout though, allowing Ed Prowse to pouch the ball, however the Saints lock was held up over the line.

Coventry just could not get out of their own half, and it seemed only a matter of time before Saints opened the scoring.

The try finally came on 17 minutes as Fyn Brown was stopped just short before Josh Kemeny finished the job.

Makepeace-Cubitt converted but Saints were under immediate pressure as they conceded a penalty after the restart and Coventry tried to turn the screw up front.

However, the black, green and gold produced some big defence, eventually forcing a knock-on to give them some breathing space after a spell on their own line.

Coventry were really starting to get a foothold in the game though, with Saints shipping plenty of penalties.

The away side opted to go for goal from in front of the posts, with Tommy Mathews easily notching the penalty to give his side their first points of the game.

Saints responded well and in rapid fashion as Tom James took a quick tap penalty and raced into the away 22, eventually leading to Angus Scott-Young diving over the line.

Makepeace-Cubitt converted to make it 14-3 with half an hour gone, but again Coventry hit back, with wing James Martin producing a fine finish as he slalomed his way through the home defence.

Mathews converted and cries of 'Coventry' rang out as it became clear that plenty of travelling fans had made the trip to the Gardens.

It was turning into a real see-saw game by the time Tom Lockett scored Saints' third try, showing incredible power as he picked up a Scott-Young offload and held off a few defenders on his way to the line.

Makepeace-Cubitt was unable to add the extras this time and Coventry again produced a response.

Senitiki Nayalo took a quick tap penalty and Prowse was shown a yellow card as he tackled the No.8 without retreating.

Coventry opted to take the points, with Mathews cutting the gap to six points at the end of a topsy-turvy half.

The away side would have been looking to make inroads against the 14 men early in the second period, but it was actually Saints who struck first, producing a flowing move that saw Tom Seabrook bag the bonus-point try on the right.

Makepeace-Cubitt converted well and Saints had managed the sin-bin period well as Prowse returned with his side in a strong position.

But Coventry fared better against the full complement as they soon scored on the right as Saints failed to deal with the danger and David Opoku-Fordjour dived over.

Mathews missed the tricky conversion to leave the gap at eight points, but Coventry were reduced to 14 men as lock Obinna Nkwocha was sin-binned for a high tackle on Lockett.

Makepeace-Cubitt notched the penalty and Saints had opened up a lead they soon added to with a superb breakaway score.

Charlie Savala kicked ahead, Makepeace-Cubitt picked up superbly and offloaded to Tarek Haffar, who carried the ball agonisingly close to the line before giving it to the onrushing Pasco for his first score for Saints.

Makepeace-Cubitt converted with aplomb and Saints were now racing away at 36-18 up heading into the final 20 minutes of the match.

James Ramm produced some fine work to help Saints add to their lead as he handled a Makepeace-Cubitt pass superbly before giving the ball to Will Glister for the try on the left.

Makepeace-Cubitt converted in fine fashion from out wide and Saints hit their half-century when Tom West powered over for his first Northampton try and Makepeace-Cubitt added the extras again.

Coventry responded with a scything score from centre Tom Hitchcock, but Mathews missed the conversion.

And there was no final flourish from the away side as they left the Gardens with nothing to show for their battling display as Saints celebrated a strong home success.

Saints: 15 James Ramm; 14 Will Glister (Rafe Witheat 66), 13 Billy Pasco, 12 Charlie Savala, 11 Tom Seabrook; 10 George Makepeace-Cubitt, 9 Tom James (Jonny Weimann 66); 1 Tarek Haffar (Tom West 59), 2 Craig Wright, 3 Luke Green; 4 Ed Prowse (Tom Lockett 63), 5 Tom Lockett (Temo Mayanavanua 54); 6 Josh Kemeny (Archie Benson 40), 7 Angus Scott-Young (c), 8 Fyn Brown (Iakopo Mapu 63).

Coventry: 15 Ryan Hutler (Charlie Robson 45); 14 David Opoku, 13 Daf-Rhys Tiueti, 12 Tom Hitchcock, 11 Jimmy Martin; 10 Tommy Mathews, 9 Sam Maunder (Josh Barton 59); 1 Toby Trinder (Jevaughn Warren 63), 2 Jordon Poole (Will Biggs 22), 3 Eliot Salt (Vilikesa Nairau 45); 4 Obinna Nkwocha (Theo Mannion 65), 5 James Tyas; 6 Tom Ball, 7 Aaron Hinkley (Rhys Anstey 61), 8 Senitiki Nayalo (Dan Okeke 49).

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe