Saints supporters offered free tickets by Coventry Building Society
Saints fans have been picking up free tickets to the October 10 clash with Wasps from the Northampton branch of Coventry Building Society on Abington Street.
The Society has a limited number of tickets to give out to members, thanks to its sponsorship of Wasps’ stadium, Coventry Building Society Arena.
Andrew Lee, manager of the Northampton branch of Coventry Building Society, said: “Northampton is a rugby-mad town, so we’ve had lots of interest already from our regular visitors.
"Anyone with an account can call in and ask us about tickets – there’s a limited supply so it’s best to be quick.
“Although the Arena is in Coventry, we want to make it as welcoming for away fans as it is for home fans.
"Our branch network covers much of rugby’s heartlands too, places like Northampton, Leicester, Bristol, Bath and Gloucester, so it makes sense to invite our members along to watch their favourite teams.
"For this match we’ve also invited some of our friends from our community partner, Northamptonshire Health Charity.”
Any Coventry Building Society member interested in tickets can call into the branch on Abington Street and ask the team for further details.