Saints supporters offered free tickets by Coventry Building Society

Wasps will host Saints on October 10

The Society has a limited number of tickets to give out to members, thanks to its sponsorship of Wasps’ stadium, Coventry Building Society Arena.

Andrew Lee, manager of the Northampton branch of Coventry Building Society, said: “Northampton is a rugby-mad town, so we’ve had lots of interest already from our regular visitors.

"Anyone with an account can call in and ask us about tickets – there’s a limited supply so it’s best to be quick.

“Although the Arena is in Coventry, we want to make it as welcoming for away fans as it is for home fans.

"Our branch network covers much of rugby’s heartlands too, places like Northampton, Leicester, Bristol, Bath and Gloucester, so it makes sense to invite our members along to watch their favourite teams.

"For this match we’ve also invited some of our friends from our community partner, Northamptonshire Health Charity.”