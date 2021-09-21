Saints supporters have their say on where team will finish 2021/22 season
Saints supporters have been voting on Twitter after being asked where their side will finish in the Gallagher Premiership this season.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 11:16 am
Updated
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 11:18 am
And the vast majority of the 431 fans who voted via @WheresTommyV's Twitter feed were upbeat about their team's chances of a strong campaign.
Fifty-two per cent felt Saints would finish somewhere between fifth and eighth, while 46 per cent were even more positive, voting for a top-four spot.
Two per cent didn't fancy the black, green and gold's chances, opting for the ninth to 13th option.
Saints started the new Premiership season with a bonus-point 34-20 victory against Gloucester at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens last Saturday.
Chris Boyd's team, who finished fifth last season, travel to Exeter Chiefs this weekend.