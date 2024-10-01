Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Josh Kemeny says the support Saints get from their fans is ‘really special’.

And the Australian ace is loving life at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

Kemeny got his first taste of a competitive home game in Northampton last Saturday as Saints beat Exeter Chiefs 30-24 in front of a full house at the Gardens.

And the summer signing said: “If it's anything like this, I'm going to love every week.

Josh Kemeny (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"The support is really special and I'm absolutely loving it.”

So how has Kemeny, who joined from Melbourne Rebels, found life in the Premiership so far?

"I didn't really know what to expect – I kind of left it as an open-minded experience,” he said.

"What I've learned is that every game feels like 100 minutes. Breakdown, lineout, everything around the park is a contest and you've got to be switched on the whole time. I'm enjoying the way that it's going.

"I'm really enjoying the way we like to play and throw the ball around but it's all based on hard work. You've got to do your job for the team and opportunities open up.”

Kemeny has impressed against Bath and Exeter.

He put in a huge shift to ensure Saints edged out the Chiefs last weekend.

And he said: “It was a bit of a tight ending but I'm really happy with the team's performance.

"They had good pace on the wings and their nines like to dart so we knew if we defended well, the result would take care of itself.

"They had some really big boys up front and they hit hard, but I was really pleased with the way we reacted.”