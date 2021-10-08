Saints' summer signings set to get game time for Bedford

Karl Wilkins

The flanker joined Saints from Béziers during the summer but a suspension carried over from his time in France meant he was unable to take part in pre-season.

Saints are now keen to see him get some minutes for the Blues before getting him involved in Gallagher Premiership action.

Another summer recruit, Brandon Nansen, has already made his Bedford bow, impressing from the start in the win against a Doncaster Knights side containing the likes of Gareth Denman, Sam Olver and Fraser Strachan last weekend.

And Nansen will start again in the second row on Saturday.

Also in action for Bedford will be hooker Reece Marshall as he returns to full fitness and looks to stake his claim for a place in Saints' matchday squad.

There are plenty of other Saints players in action for the Blues this weekend, with Manny Iyogun, Ed Prowse, Connor Tupai and Tom Litchfield also starting at Ampthill.

Bedford Blues: Rich Lane (c); Matt Worley, Jamie Elliott, Tom Litchfield, Pat Tapley; Will Maisey, Connor Tupai; Emmanuel Iyogun, Reece Marshall, Ed Prowse, Brandon Nansen, Alex Woolford; Bailey Ransom, Joe Atkinson, Tui Uru.