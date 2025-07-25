Saints summer signing Callum can't wait for his Gardens bow
But the summer signing can’t wait to run out at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens - and he is set to get the chance to do that on Gallagher PREM opening weekend as Saints have been handed a home game against Exeter Chiefs first up, on Sunday, September 28 (kick-off 1pm).
Experienced No.8 Chick has made the move to Northampton from Newcastle Falcons this summer, finally leaving the only club he has even known as a professional.
The 28-year-old has been settling in at Saints since their pre-season training started earlier this month, though he knows there is still a while to go until he will be able to pull on the black, green and gold in a competitive match.
“It feels miles away, which is really strange because the fixtures are out and it's probably only six weeks until we start playing (pre-season matches),” Chick said.
"But for us, we're only two weeks into pre-season, we've still got a bit of a shift to go.
"But pre-season has been good, very different to what I'm used to, a lot more rugby-based, ball in hand, very little off-feet conditioning.
"It's been very much focused on getting the ball in hand and going and playing games and doing whatever.
"It's still tough, you're still absolutely blowing, but it's all rugby specific and hopefully getting us all fitter but also better.”
Saints have sold out of season tickets ahead of the new season, shifting 9,000 of them.
Chick has played at the Gardens before and he certainly knows all about the atmosphere the ‘Shoe Army’ can create.
And he is eagerly anticipating his first outing at his new home.
“I can't wait!” Chick said.
"It's obviously a bit different to Newcastle. It's obviously a rugby town compared to Newcastle, which is very much a football city.
"To come down here on game day, get the atmosphere and see it full is going to be exciting.
"They've got a huge following, some great fans and I can't wait to run out there, hopefully play some good rugby and really soak in the atmosphere.”
