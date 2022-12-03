Saints suffer another away defeat as Gloucester grab bonus-point success

Tommy Freeman scored two first-half tries for Saints at Kingsholm

In their final Gallagher Premiership game of a roller coaster 2022, Phil Dowson's side failed to take their chances and conceded far too easily as they fell to a fifth away league defeat.

The only Premiership match they have won on the road remains the one at Wasps, which was wiped from the table following the Coventry-based club's demise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Saints are now in danger of slipping down the standings ahead of the start of 2023 as they don't play again in the league until New Year's Day, at home to Harlequins.

The black, green and gold had gone 12-7 ahead against Gloucester, with Tommy Freeman scoring twice to reward Saints for a strong start to the match.

But at the other end of the field, they were being hit by sucker punches, conceding far too easily as Santiago Carreras savoured his fly-half role.

The second half was a scrappy affair, but Saints couldn't get a foothold, and Gloucester made sure of maximum points with a Fraser Balmain try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints had no real response and they were left to endure another miserable bus journey home ahead of the Champions Cup trip to La Rochelle next Saturday.

The black, green and gold had headed to Gloucester on the back of two weekends away from Premiership action, and they looked fired up as they applied some early pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Alex Mitchell saw his pass intercepted to put a stop to a move deep in the Gloucester 22.

And it would be the hosts who would strike first as they worked their way upfield before piecing together a move that saw Lewis Ludlow offload superbly for Jack Singleton to score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carreras converted and Saints were behind, but the deficit didn't last for long as Paul Hill and James Ramm took the away side within range before they eventually scored.

The ball was moved wide for Freeman and he finished in typically ruthless fashion, allowing Fin Smith to convert and level the scores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints were playing some lovely stuff and they deservedly led when a fine pass from Fraser Dingwall found Freeman, who did the rest.

Smith missed the conversion and Gloucester were back in front soon after as they put together some tidy handling, with Carreras releasing Chris Harris for the score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carreras added the extras and Gloucester had taken 14 points from just two attacks.

Saints had a chance to respond after earning a five-metre scrum, but Gloucester produced a huge shove to win a penalty and draw a big roar from their supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carreras was looking sharp at fly-half for Gloucester and after he broke through, Juarno Augustus had to be quick to get back and collect a kick to prevent a try.

Gloucester had hooker Singleton stretchered off before they scored again, through Carreras, who simply cruised through a big gap and dotted down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carreras converted to put the icing on the cake of his fantastic first half as Saints continued to ship points in quite alarming fashion.

The first 10 minutes of the second half were much quieter, with plenty of huff and puff but little action in either 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramm looked like he may release Freeman for his hat-trick, but the wing couldn't gather as Gloucester, who were still having little of the ball, survived.

Saints were struggling to make their territory and possession pay, and after losing a lineout and conceding a penalty, they found themselves under huge pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gloucester forwards went to work, forcing Lewis Ludlam into the sin bin from a lineout drive.

And it was only a matter of time before the home side bagged their bonus-point score, with Balmain forcing his way over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carreras converted again and it was a long way back for Saints at 28-12 down with just 18 minutes to go.

Carreras slotted a penalty before Ludlam returned to the field, but Gloucester were a man down soon after as Ruan Ackermann was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ludlam looked set to score when he charged for the line, but he was held up and the Gloucester fans roared with delight as Saints' agony continued.

However, with four minutes to go, the third try finally came, as Ramm went flying through and scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Furbank took the conversion quickly, and Saints had time to try to salvage two bonus points.

But Robbie Smith threw a pass forward inside the away 22, Gloucester won a penalty at the scrum, referee Ian Tempest marched Saints back for backchat and Carreras kicked it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was another miserable set of events at the end of what was a miserable match from a Saints perspective.

Gloucester: Evans (Hearle 77); Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, May; Carreras, Varney; Rapava-Ruskin (Elrington 75), Singleton (Socino 32), Balmain; Clarke, Alemanno; Ackermann, Ludlow (c), Morgan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints: Furbank; Ramm, Dingwall, Hutchinson (Proctor 40), Freeman; Smith (Collins 65), Mitchell; Waller (Iyogun 62), Matavesi (Smith 71), Hill (Petch 71); Salakaia-Loto (Scott-Young 73), Moon (Ribbans 51); Coles, Ludlam (c), Augustus.

Referee: Ian Tempest

Advertisement Hide Ad