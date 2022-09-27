Saints stunned as London Irish strike late to win Premiership Rugby Cup clash

Phil Dowson's much-changed side had been in total control of the Premiership Rugby Cup clash at the Gtech Community Stadium, storming into a 19-0 half-time lead.

But the second half was a very different story as they found themselves under increasing pressure.

Saints did push on to claim a bonus-point score that seemed to put the game beyond Irish, who were 26-14 down with little more than five minutes to go.

Sam Graham was in the thick of the action

But the hosts managed to grab a score through full-back Logan Trotter before mounting one final assault.

Saints had a chance to hold on to the ball in the Irish 22 to seal the win, but they lost it inside the last 10 seconds and Irish used a series of penalties to secure a penalty try from the final play.

It sparked wild celebrations from home players and fans as Saints were left to rue the late loss of possession.

There had been a lot of huff and puff during an even first 10 minutes, in which the highlight for Saints was turning over a London Irish lineout, prompting David Ribbans to punch the air in delight.

Saints threatened when James Grayson made a break through the middle, but Ollie Sleightholme was stopped in full flight by a fine saving tackle.

Saints thought they'd scored soon after but after Courtnall Skosan took the congratulations, the referee pulled play back for a knock-on in the build-up.

Irish were finding it hard to get out though, and eventually they caved in.

Sam Graham, who had made a strong start to the game, was the man to make his way over, finishing after a short pass from captain Callum Braley.

Grayson converted before Irish lost prop Tarek Haffar to injury after he had made a strong start to the game.

Saints immediately won a scrum penalty before working their way up the field, staying patient before Braley sent Ramm over, with the full-back pouching the pass under pressure.

Grayson added the extras with ease and the fly-half was showing plenty of self-belief as he steered Saints around the park expertly.

His grubber kick almost came off, but Sleightholme was just beaten to the ball as Irish covered well.

Saints did score again before the break though, as Braley and Grayson combined before Ramm showed his strength, brushing off a couple of defenders to score in the corner.

Irish were offering little, struggling to come up with ideas to create anything against a Saints defence that looked very sturdy, preserving the 19-0 lead into the break.

Saints introduced youngsters Tom Lockett, Henry Pollock and Toby Thame at half-time, and flanker Pollock was immediately into the action, making a fine saving tackle and turning the ball over.

But Irish were looking far more threatening at the start of the second half, and they eventually got over as Hallam Chapman profited from a quick tap penalty to power over.

Rory Jennings converted, but Saints responded in rapid fashion as their pack turned on the power and Oisin Heffernan finished things off to secure his side a bonus point.

Grayson converted with aplomb and the lead was 19 points again.

Irish quickly issued a reply of their own though, as their pack put the squeeze on from a lineout drive, allowing Joseph Vajner to score. Saints hooker Robbie Smith was sin-binned in the process.

Jennings converted and Irish were threatening a late comeback as Saints found themselves submerged in their own half, conceding an abundance of scrum penalties.

The game seemed to be petering out, but after some pinball on the left wing, it fell nicely for full-back Trotter to score.

Jennings converted superbly and Irish had hope at 26-21 down with four minutes to go.

There was a huge reprieve for Saints a minute later as Irish broke away, but the ball was knocked on with a clear run to the line in prospect.

It looked like Saints would see the game out as they went through the phases in the final seconds, but they failed to hold on to the ball and Irish won a penalty, allowing them a last chance.

They worked their way upfield through a couple more penalties and after they turned on the power at lineout time, the referee awarded a penalty try to spark wild home celebrations.

London Irish: Trotter; Loader (J Atkins 52), Morisi, Hitchcock (Harmes 52), Dykes; Jennings, O’Sullivan (Allan 74); Haffar (Jack 22), Harrison (Vajner 40), Parker (Summerfield 48); Scragg (Chapman 40), Munga; Cooke (c), Curtis-Harris, B Atkins (Moore-Aiono 16).

Saints: Ramm (Hendy 60); Skosan, Litchfield, J Matavesi, O Sleightholme (Thame 40); J Grayson, Braley (c) (McParland 74); Mulhall (Heffernan 47), Smith, Painter (Patten 62); Nansen, Ribbans (Lockett 40); Sylvester (Gradwick-Light 69), Hinkley, Graham (Pollock 40).*.