Saints still trying to smooth things out, despite sitting top of the table

Phil Dowson before the game at Newcastle Red Bulls last Friday (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Saints may be sitting top of the Gallagher PREM table ahead of Friday night's massive home match against Saracens, but there is a feeling the black, green and gold have been nowhere near their best so far this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Dowson's men may have taken 18 points from a possible 20 in the league so far, but the three wins they claimed came in typically nerve-shredding fashion.

They surrendered a 31-0 lead at Gloucester, going behind before Anthony Belleau's nerveless penalty eight minutes from time turned the tables back in their favour in a thrilling 37-35 success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They raced into a 14-0 lead at Newcastle Red Bulls last Friday only to see the home side respond, looking like they had pulled back to 26-26 before a try was disallowed and Saints kicked on to secure a 36-19 success, which came despite them having 14 men for 30 minutes of the match.

The lead changed hands several times in the home 32-26 win against Leicester Tigers and before all that, Saints lost a 33-7 half-time lead against Exeter Chiefs to eventually draw 33-33.

They have had some struggles under the high ball and given away a series of offside penalties, putting them under siege at times.

So Saints know there are huge work-ons as they bid to produce what will have to be by far their best overall performance of the season if they are to beat a Saracens side who shredded Sale Sharks 65-14 at StoneX Stadium last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We haven’t had the 80-minute performance, but I don’t know many sides who have," said Saints boss Phil Dowson at Tuesday's media session.

"You look at Harlequins last weekend; they beat Saracens then they go on the road to Exeter and they suffer (losing 38-0 on Sunday).

"Sale had a great result against Newcastle then they go on the road and suffer (at Saracens).

"So, I think that’s not just us and the league is incredibly open – you look at the number of points scored at Gloucester-Bristol (a game which the Bears won 49-34 last Friday) but there are tight games and high-scoring games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t think we’ve played particularly well at times, but at other times we’ve been electric and we just need to obviously try to smooth that out a little bit."

When asked whether Saints have more gears to go through, Dowson said: "I think so and I think we’ve always got to go back to performance.

"We could have quite easily lost the Exeter game at home, we quite easily could have missed that kick at Gloucester, it could quite easily have been 26-26 at Newcastle, so we’ve got to make sure we don’t get too carried away with the results and understand what we’re trying to do on the pitch, and hope that results come off the back of that."

Discipline continues to be a big talking point.

Dowson said: "Everyone will say ‘stop giving penalties away’, but I think you have to understand which penalties to give away and which penalties are unacceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What we’ve been talking about is you can give no penalties away and have no breakdown pressure, you can give no penalties away and never compete in the lineout.

"Scrum time is a lottery at times, so it’s not a case of never giving penalties away, it’s understanding that offside is a pretty dumb penalty to give away, talking back to the referee is a really dumb penalty to give away.

"So, (it’s about) trying to make sure that we manage what that looks like and how we go after it, and making sure game context comes into it as well."

Saints are well aware of the size of the challenge that awaits them on Friday as they face a Saracens side stacked with talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're very good and I could list all their forwards, in terms of the carry power of Tom Willis, of Theo Dan and the experience of Jamie George, a Lion in Maro Itoje as captain," Dowson said.

"(Juan Martin) González I’ve always liked as a player – I think he’s outstanding – Ben Earl is an international seven, so there’s all sorts, and I’ve missed out three or four players there.

"I think (Ivan) van Zyl is probably underrated, he’s one of the best nines in the league, he’s a real talisman for them, and I think their backline are moving the ball a huge amount more.

"They’re obviously kicking to contest more – we saw that against Sale – but I think when they get those contests back, when they get these turnover balls, they’re moving the ball to someone like Max Malins, who looks a class act in terms of breaking the line, and they’ve scored a lot of points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So, they’re a side who have an axe to grind about last year, who have brought back a huge leader for them in Owen Farrell, who has obviously galvanised that group, and there’s quality all over the pitch.

"That’s an exciting opportunity for us."

Club legend Farrell rejoined Saracens from Racing 92 during the summer.

"I’ve always followed his career because I’ve got a huge amount of respect for him," Dowson said.

"I think his leadership and his character, and the things he imbues for the teams that he’s in is obvious to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can hear him on the ref mic, you can hear him pushing that group around, demanding standards.

"I have no doubt in my mind that other players that have been through our system and played alongside him at England – Lewis Ludlam etc – have taken leadership lessons from him, so I’ve got a huge amount time for Owen Farrell.

"He’s a class act and he’s undoubtedly galvanised that Saracens group."

Friday's game will be the ninth sell-out in a row at the Gardens in the Gallagher PREM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Dowson said: "It’s fantastic and I think that speaks volumes about the playing group and how they’ve committed to what we’re trying to do, and also about the town and the club itself in terms of generating some excitement around the performances this year."