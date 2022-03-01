Saints star Wood 'will do everything in his power' to return before the end of the season

Wood suffered a shoulder injury in the defeat at Leicester Tigers last month, forcing him to come off at half-time.

He has since had surgery on the problem, outlining the procedure in a post on social media.

And Wood will now be desperate to recover quickly as he bids to play for Saints before the campaign reaches its conclusion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As it stands, the 35-year-old's contract at Saints is due to run out this summer.

He has so far racked up a massive 240 appearances for the black, green and gold since joining from Worcester Warriors in 2010.

And Dowson said: "Knowing Tom Wood, he probably wants to play next week.

"He'll do everything in his power to get back before the end of the season because you know what Tom Wood is like. I have absolutely no doubt that he'll be badgering and annoying the physios to make sure he is.

Tom Wood

"The great thing from Woody's point of view, which is probably not a great thing, is that he's been in this situation loads of times.