Saints star Mitchell ruled out of England's Six Nations showdown with Scotland

Alex Mitchell during England's open training session held at Twickenham on Friday (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

There has been no word on the severity of the problem so far, but the issue will be a worry for Saints, who return to Gallagher Premiership action at Bristol Bears on March 22.

With Mitchell, who was pictured in England training at Twickenham on Friday, unavailable for the Red Rose this week, Bristol Bears No.9 Harry Randall has been called up as a replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saints stars Alex Coles, Fin Smith, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank are also in the 36-man squad to prepare for the trip to Murrayfield.

Mitchell had started England’s opening two Six Nations matches, helping them to wins against Italy and Wales.

England squad ahead of the clash with Scotland on February 24

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Alex Coles (Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Beno Obano (Bath), Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad