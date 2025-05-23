Saints star Mitchell hopes for another magical moment in a final

Alex Mitchell scored the winning try in last season's Premiership final (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

How Alex Mitchell would love Saturday's final to end in the same fashion as the previous one he played in.

Mitchell was the Saints hero last season as he scored what proved to be the winning try at Twickenham, handing his side their first Premiership title for 10 years.

The England scrum-half latched on to a pass from George Hendy, who had bamboozled Bath with an incredible solo run, and dived over the line in delight.

Saints eventually held on against their 14-man opponents and celebrated in the south-west London sun.

Now they travel to Cardiff this weekend for an even bigger occasion as they take on Union Bordeaux-Bègles in the Investec Champions Cup showpiece (kick-off 2.45pm).

And Mitchell has been reflecting on his Premiership final heroics in the build-up to another massive encounter.

"It was a huge moment for me," Mitchell said.

"The game up to that point was very frustrating and didn't really go the way we wanted but we found a way to dig in and we're going to take a lot of confidence from that, with boys showing up at the right time.

"We know even if we go into a game and have five or 10 minutes to go and we're one or even two scores down, we know we can go out there and win the game from anywhere.

"We're in a really good place and a lot of boys have had that experience in semis and finals so we can take that confidence.

"It helped massively in the Leinster game, playing against one of the best sides around. Boys really stood up and hopefully we can do it again in the final."

He added: "I'm very excited.

"These are the games you want to play in.

"It's been a long road getting here: group stage, last-16, quarter-final, semi - it's been tough, but it's been an awesome experience. We've made some unreal memories from being in South Africa, Paris, Dublin - it's a quality competition.

"We've earned the right to go to a final and try to get the job done and get the cup.

"I personally can't wait, it's one of the biggest games around and hopefully it's going to be a good one."

Mitchell has played in so many big matches in recent years, becoming a mainstay at No.9 for club and country.

And he will look to use his experience to help him shine on Saturday.

"You always try to draw on experiences you've had before, how you felt, the confidence you can take from that," the 27-year-old said.

"I've been lucky enough to play in a few of these big games now - a few of the semis and finals and being in the World Cup (semi-final in 2023) was a huge one.

"I love it and these are the games you want to play in. When the pressure's on, it's a privilege to have it on you, and I normally try to thrive on it.

"It will be a be a huge game on Saturday against a quality side and hopefully we can go on and get the win."

Mitchell admits it's been a 'long road' for Saints to get to this point.

The last time the black, green and gold faced Bordeaux was back in December 2020, when they lost 16-12 at the Gardens. At the time, it was Saints’ 11th successive defeat.

After the game, then boss Chris Boyd said: “We're finding new ways to lose games of football.”

Mitchell was part of that squad and he remembers those times well as that pain helped to push the squad on to better things.

"I do remember the ending of that Bordeaux game and it was a tough old time," Mitchell said.

"We ended up getting about 12 losses on the bounce and it was a frustrating time. A few of the crisis meetings weren't amazing.

"I can't remember much about the Bordeaux game but I remember it coming off the post and them nicking a try at the end, which was quite frustrating.

"But it felt like a whole different age with Boydy at that time to what it is now.

"At that time, we were bleeding a lot of the young boys in.

"We won a couple of trophies with our Wandies side in 2018, 2019 and Boydy came in and gave us a chance, the likes of me, (George) Furbank, (Alex) Coles, (Fraser)

Dingwall, Freemo (Tommy Freeman) - the whole backline.

"At the start it could be quite painful to give us confidence and time on the pitch but a couple of years later and it came to fruition and worked well for us.

"I remember speaking to Boydy after the Prem final and said 'it's pretty much your squad together'. He planned to do well in the next few years and it worked out so it's credit to him for backing us back then and now we've pushed through to try to repay him."

Mitchell will now hope Saints can take their greatest step since the club won the European Cup back in 2000.

And he can't wait to feel the noise the Northampton fans bring in Cardiff.

"It does feel like (home) a lot of the time," Mitchell said of the travelling Saints support in big matches.

"I normally get goosebumps, especially with the drive into the stadium. It's always amazing because you can see so many Saints fans and it gives you that extra buzz going into the game.

"It's huge and a lot of the time in finals, the pressure's up and you find there can be a lot more mistakes, the games are tighter and maybe less high scoring.

"But they are always great occasions and they're normally great spectacles. Hopefully it will be the same on Saturday, hopefully it goes our way, we push on and we get the win.”