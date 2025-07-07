Saints star Mitchell happy to help Lions see off 'quality' Waratahs

Alex Mitchell (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Alex Mitchell feels the British & Irish Lions are 'getting there' after making it three wins from three last weekend.

The Saints scrum-half was named man of the match after he scored a second-half try in the 21-10 victory against NSW Waratahs in Sydney.

And Mitchell said: "It was awesome to get the win.

"It was a bit of a scrappy game and we struggled at the breakdown and in the air, but we found a way to get a few points on the board and get the win.

"Fair play to the Waratahs because they were quality and they made everything a fight.

"We're not there yet, but we're getting there.

"The breakdown made it tough for us and the errors and discipline let them back into the game.

"But again, credit to the Waratahs because they've got some quality individuals and some of the jackal threats across their back row were awesome and made my job really tough."

Mitchell lined up alongside Saints team-mate Fin Smith as they were given the task of running the game against the Waratahs.

And the Lions stepped things up after half-time to secure the victory.

"As half-backs, we wanted more control," Mitchell said.

"We were a bit loose with the ball and their defensive sets were really good so we needed to turn them a bit more and put the pressure back on them.

"We got a bit of that but again errors kept them in the game.

"We managed to get a few scores and get the win so overall we're pretty happy.

"But we need to go again."