Saints star Lukhan: 'It would be disrespectful to Samu Manoa to compare me to him'

And when he's on the field, he has that bruising power, aerial ability and impactful nature of the same guy.

But when comparisons are made, Salakaia-Loto is well aware that he has plenty of work to do before he can be placed anywhere near the bracket of Saints legend Samu Manoa.

"I did know of Samu Manoa but I probably didn't really know too much about him, which is poor on my behalf," Salakaia-Loto said.

"I've spoken to guys like Courts (Courtney Lawes) and I've heard stories about him around the club. I'm pretty sure everyone has a Samu Manoa story.

"It's obviously nice to get those comparisons but it's pretty disrespectful on his behalf for him to be compared to me.

"At one point I was told he was the best No.8 and one of the best forwards to ever play here.

"I'd be lying if I said I haven't watched his YouTube highlights and stuff like that, as you do.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

"I have heard the name recently and it's awesome because you always want to play like guys you look up to.

"Seeing the way he played and putting more time into finding out about the player he was, I'd be lying if I said I don't look up to the player he was and the way he went about his business.

"He's obviously a legend of the club and it would be nice to have the impact on the club that he did one day, but I'm just trying to be my own player.

"I'm sure he'd want the same thing as well - not that he'd know who I am!

"He was clearly an awesome player and probably highly feared, I'd say."

One thing, among many, that American No.8 Manoa was renowned for during his incredible four seasons at Saints, was his ability to shine against Saracens.

I dubbed him the Saracens slayer, such was his influence against the perennial title challengers.

And how Salakaia-Loto would love to replicate that dominance against the team that are currently top of the Gallagher Premiership again on Sunday.

"It will be the first time I get to play against Saracens because they are a world-class club and they've had a lot of success in recent years," the 26-year-old said. "History tells you they are very successful.

"Our season has been a bit here and there in terms of performances, but what better way to test ourselves after two tough wins against Bristol and Exeter than to play against the leaders.

"The job for us is to go down there on Sunday and put in a performance that we know we can put together.

"We've just got to do it and I'm sure if we play the game we want to play and play the game we say we want to play, there's no reason we can't go down there and get a result."

The Saracens showdown at the StoneX Stadium will be the latest challenge for Salakaia-Loto as he continues to savour the formative stages of his time in English rugby.

Having arrived from Queensland Reds ahead of the start of the season, he is relishing the different obstacles that the Premiership is placing in his path.

"It's awesome," Salakaia-Loto said.

"I've been playing Super Rugby for the past eight years and this takes me back to when I first got in, playing against more established players.

"Not to say there isn't established players in Super Rugby, but the average age in that is probably a bit lower than what it was when I first came through.

"There's a lot more young people coming through, which is good for the game, but for me coming over here, playing against guys who have been playing for years, I'm still young so it's good to experience that and also a different brand of rugby.

"The game against Exeter was the kind of game that I've never played in, in terms of the style and how they play the game, so it was good to experience that and it forces me to grow parts of my game that I need to grow.

"Coming over here with the weather, you play a bit tighter up front with less running around so it's awesome."

He added: "It's been a couple of months now and I'm really enjoying my time so far.

"It's been a good change and something I didn't think I really needed until I got over here and experienced new things.

"It's good to be in a new environment, experience new stuff and it's awesome.

"It was 100 per cent the right time for me to come here because I knew that in this point in my career a change was what I needed.

"I know I'm in the right place, and that's here in Northampton."

The capture of Salakaia-Loto is already looking like one of Saints' best bits of business for some time.

And he was happy to explain how it all came about.

"It was early in the year," he said. "I missed out on the spring tour and my manager said there was a few clubs (interested) so I was contemplating the idea of heading offshore just to get better and improve.

"I didn't think I had much growth left in me in Queensland so I needed to venture out of my comfort zone.

"Northampton were one of the clubs and it was simply about how they approached me. The whole process went on for a couple of months.

"How they dealt with it and the communication back and forth was awesome. They were real classy in the way they approached and gave me time to think about the idea of being involved with them moving forward as well as experiencing Franklin's Gardens and seeing what the Saints and the Prem had to offer.

"It was definitely the best decision I've made in my career so far."

Salakaia-Loto got plenty of time to observe Saints from the other side of the world before heading to England.

And he was certainly impressed by what he saw as the club enjoyed a sensational run of form that catapulted them into the Premiership play-off semi-finals.

"I was quite lucky because when I had started thinking it was a real possibility to come over, it was around the time that they started to go on their hot streak last year," Salakaia-Loto said.

"They won something like seven on the bounce before going into the semi-final so, like everyone else that was watching, it was a real sight to see.

"The way they explained it and how they play the game is awesome because they play a bit different to a lot of teams in the Prem.

"We like to throw the ball around and play some running rugby, which is something I always thought I thrived in.

"Coming here was the best choice and the way they play the game is best for how I want to get better."

Salakaia-Loto actually got to meet some of his Saints team-mates before coming to the Gardens as he was called up to the Australia squad during England's summer tour Down Under.

However, he wasn't able to make it into the matchday squad.

He said: "That was the first time I met a few of the lads because I got called into the Aussie squad. They had a battle with some injuries and they were calling everyone else besides me so I thought I was probably the last person they wanted to call up for some reason.

"I was lucky enough to get involved for a week and I got to meet the boys: Luds (Lewis Ludlam), Furbs (George Furbank), Dingers (Fraser Dingwall), Freemo (Tommy Freeman), big Courts, all those boys, in Brisbane.

"There was a possibility I could have played against them but it wasn't to be. It just didn't happen."

Salakaia-Loto arrived at Saints with his Queensland Reds team-mate Angus Scott-Young.

And that has certainly helped the transition for the powerhouse lock and the tenacious flanker.

"Yeah, we're good mates and having him here did make the transition a bit easier," Salakaia-Loto said.

"It could have been like going to a new school and having no friends but I sort of had someone I knew and was pretty familiar with.

"We're experiencing things for the first time together and it's awesome to have him here.

"I'm sure if you asked him, he's found some good growth in his game and he's enjoying the experience so far."

The Australian duo were instrumental in Saints' 26-19 win against Exeter Chiefs last Friday, earning them plenty of praise on social media.

But while Salakaia-Loto says he doesn't look at that, he has been so impressed by the overall welcome he has received in Northampton.

"To be honest, I don't read any of that stuff, but in terms of interaction with the crowd pre and post-game, the people of Northampton are so friendly," he said.

"Even when I'm out doing some food shopping with my family, the public in general are really nice.

"The kids really look up to us as players so it's good to be able to give back, and the best way we can do is by putting good performances in on the pitch.

"Win, lose or draw we go up to them and shake their hands, take a few pictures.