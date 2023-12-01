Courtney Lawes takes questions about his future plans in the laid-back manner to which everyone who knows anything about him has become accustomed.

Courtney Lawes at this week's media session (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

He is currently contracted to Saints until the end of the season, but with his performances showing no signs of slowing down, there is no doubt supporters of the club would be more than happy to see him stay for longer.

But is that something the 34-year-old could see happening?

"I honestly don't know - it's so early (in the season)," Lawes said.

"I've only played two games for the club and it's a long, old season so we'll see how I go.

"I'm not entirely sure what's going to happen next year yet. I haven't got any plans.

"I just want to enjoy the games, enjoy being with the boys and see what happens, to be honest."

Another benefit for Saints in keeping Lawes is that he has retired from England duty having amassed a whopping 105 caps, meaning he can solely focus on life at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

And he says he is keen to repay the club this season after missing most of the previous campaign due to injury.

"Staying on this year was mainly because I barely played last year, to be honest," Lawes said.

"The international thing (retirement) was just a nice coincidence.

"I guess I wouldn't have missed too much because we won't be playing while the Six Nations is on anyway, but it is what it is.

"I'm happy to be home and playing for the club and hopefully we can continue playing well in this run of games."

Lawes has now put his illustrious England career behind him, but he still has things he will miss about playing for the Red Rose.

"Having announced it (the England retirement) after the South Africa game and then having a week in camp was really nice to come to terms with it," Lawes said.

"I was able to be around the boys for the last time and understand that was that.

"But I'm happy with my decision and I can say I gave it everything I had so the time was right.

"What I'll miss most will be being around the lads because you become a real family when you're away for a while together.

"You see each other every breakfast, you're with each other so many hours a day and that's definitely what I'll miss."

Now though, it's all about Saints, who Lawes helped to inspire to a thrilling 36-33 Gallagher Premiership win against Harlequins last Friday night.

The club legend was in typically incredible form as he started at six once again.

And now Lawes is looking forward to locking horns with champions Saracens at StoneX Stadium on Saturday.

"They’re a good team, definitely, and they’ve been one of the best teams in the country for a decade now,” Lawes said.

"It’s always tough going there and winning but I’ve been in teams who have done it before in this very club, and I definitely believe we can do it this weekend.

"I definitely know their players, they've got a lot of internationals, they know their DNA but we’ve got to have confidence we can do it, and I believe we can.