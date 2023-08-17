News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Saints star Lawes to skipper England against Ireland

Courtney Lawes will captain England in their penultimate Rugby World Cup warm-up match against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).
By Tom Vickers
Published 17th Aug 2023, 18:27 BST- 2 min read

The 34-year-old will earn his 99th England cap at the Aviva Stadium as he starts at six, but Lewis Ludlam and recent call-up Alex Mitchell won't be involved this weekend.

Following their narrow 19-17 victory over Wales last Saturday, the Red Rose will be looking for their third win of the summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And England head coach Steve Borthwick said: “It is a great challenge against the number one ranked team in the world and we are all excited for this fixture.

Courtney Lawes will captain England against Ireland (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)Courtney Lawes will captain England against Ireland (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Courtney Lawes will captain England against Ireland (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Most Popular

"The game will be excellent preparation for us ahead of the Rugby World Cup.”

Saturday’s Summer Nations Series clash against Ireland will be shown live and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

England team: 15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 24 caps); 14. Anthony Watson (unattached, 55 caps), 13. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 17 caps), 12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 51 caps), 11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 58 caps); 10. George Ford – vice-captain (Sale Sharks, 83 caps), 9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 123 caps); 1. Ellis Genge – vice-captain (Bristol Bears, 50 caps), 2. Jamie George (Saracens, 78 caps), 3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 27 caps); 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 68 caps), 5. David Ribbans (Toulon, 6 caps); 6. Courtney Lawes (c) (Saints, 98 caps), 7. Ben Earl (Saracens, 16 caps), 8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 69 caps).

Replacements: 16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 1 cap), 17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 80 caps), 18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 62 caps), 19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps), 20. Jack Willis (Toulouse, 11 caps), 21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 88 caps), 22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 22 caps), 23. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 12 caps).

Related topics:Courtney LawesEnglandIrelandAlex Mitchell