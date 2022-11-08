Saints star Lawes to miss all of England's autumn fixtures

Lawes, who skippered England to a series win in Australia during the summer, suffered concussion in Saints' defeat to Leicester Tigers on September 24 and has been unable to play since.

He has not been able to fully complete his return-to-play protocols without suffering symptoms, meaning he remains unavailable to club and country.

And boss Jones says Lawes will not play for England this month, with the Red Rose facing Japan, New Zealand and South Africa before their autumn campaign ends.

Courtney Lawes captained England to a series win in Australia during the summer

“Courtney, there’s been no movement there at the moment,” said Jones.

“He needs some rest now rather than feeling like he has to rush to come back, so we are allowing it to take its natural course.

“We are in communication with his medical staff but we are letting him rest and come back.

"We’re hopeful that he will be back for the Six Nations and ready to go.

“I’m only worried that he gets back to 100 per cent health at this time.

“These things have a natural course; some heal quicker than others.