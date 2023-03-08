The Saints star picked up a shoulder injury in the gym and has been sent for a scan.

But England defence coach Kevin Sinfield does not need the results of that to know Lawes will be unable to face France on Saturday and Ireland a week later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are waiting for the results of a scan, but from what we have been told he will miss the rest of the Six Nations,” Sinfield said.

Courtney Lawes

“It’s tough for him. To have had Courtney available for the Wales game was great and I know he has gone from injury to injury.

"That can happen as you get a bit older in your career. You shake one off and you get another one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is just having a bad run at the minute."

Lawes has endured a torrid campaign, having played just four games for Saints, starting three of them.

He has been hit by concussion as well as neck, gluteal, calf and now shoulder issues.

The 34-year-old's most recent appearance for Saints came against La Rochelle in January, when he suffered the calf injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned to come off the bench for England in their win against Wales last month but is now set for another spell on the sidelines.

“Courtney's influence in camp has been incredible," Sinfield added. "He has been great in camp.