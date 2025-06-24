Saints star Hutchinson gets Scotland call for summer tour

Rory Hutchinson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Rory Hutchinson has been called into the Scotland squad for their summer tour of New Zealand and Fiji.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Saints centre will replace Matt Currie, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Hutchinson was last capped in November when he played at outside centre in the 59-21 win over Portugal during the Autumn Nations Series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old has enjoyed another impressive season with Saints, helping them to reach the Investec Champions Cup final, a year after they won Gallagher Premiership.

Cambridge-born Hutchinson qualifies for Scotland through his maternal grandparents and has been capped eight times. He toured with the national side in Argentina in 2022.

The Scotland squad are due to fly to New Zealand this week and will open the tour against the Māori All Blacks in Whangārei a week on Saturday.

They will then face Fiji in Suva on July 12 before returning to New Zealand to play Samoa at Eden Park in Auckland on July 18.