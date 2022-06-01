Saints star Freeman shortlisted for big Premiership prize

Tommy Freeman

The award celebrates the most exciting young rugby players emerging during the 2021/22 campaign and is the first shortlist announced for the 2022 Premiership Rugby Awards.

Freeman will be up against London Irish's Henry Arundell, Leicester Tigers pair Ollie Chessum and Tommy Reffell, and Harlequins' Hugh Tizard.

Those players have been recognised for establishing themselves in Gallagher Premiership Rugby throughout 2021/22 and by making a significant impact in the competition.

And they follow in the footsteps of Lions stars Maro Itoje and Tom Curry – two previous winners of the Land Rover Discovery of The Season award.

The 2021-22 winner will be announced on Tuesday, June 7 at the 2022 Premiership Rugby Awards, presented by Gallagher.

Broadcaster Elma Smit, who was part of the judging panel said: "We started with a long list of more than 80 players who have impressed in Gallagher Premiership Rugby this season, and there were so many young players who made a powerful claim to be on this shortlist.

"It just goes to show the strength in depth at clubs up and down the country at the moment, which is really exciting for all of us that are passionate about the sport.

"The discussion amongst the judges lasted more than an hour with many changing their minds as the debate progressed.

"You can see all of these five young players going on to earn international honours and I’m looking forward to seeing how they progress in seasons to come."

The shortlist and winner was voted for by a panel of media professionals.

In the next seven days, in addition to Land Rover Discovery of the Season we will announce the shortlists for...Gallagher Player of the SeasonLondon Pride Director of Rugby of the SeasonBT Sport Dream TeamThe Famous Grouse Try of the SeasonGallagher Community Player of the SeasonPremiership Rugby Top Try Scorer of the SeasonGilbert Golden Boot