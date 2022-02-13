Saints star Biggar allays injury fears after steering Wales past Scotland

Dan Biggar

Biggar celebrated his 100th Test appearance in style, notching 15 points, which included a late match-winning drop goal at the Principality Stadium.

The Saints star appeared to be having to battle through an injury late on before being replaced by Callum Sheedy with a couple of minutes to go.

But Biggar said: "I'm all right, just a bit of an issue with the right knee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It shouldn't be too much of a problem. I've got a couple of days off now.

"We'll come back in and work hard next week. It shouldn't be an issue at all, just a little niggle."

Wales do not play in the Six Nations next weekend, meaning Saints may be hoping Biggar can play for them against Sale Sharks at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.

But considering his recent workload and the big games ahead - Wales' next game is against England on February 26 - the fly-half may be kept on ice.

He put a huge amount of effort into helping Wales bounce bounce from their 29-7 defeat to Ireland in the Six Nations opener.

And Biggar savoured every minute of the success against Scotland.

"It was a really special day," he said.

"This has to be one of the hardest and best victories I've had in a Welsh shirt.

"It was just pure emotion.

"You tend not to have to guess what I'm feeling when I'm on the field. It was one of the toughest and best victories I've had.

"It's a little bit of relief as well because we knew we were coming into the game under pressure having not performed last week.

"We'd taken a fair bit of flak, but for me, I absolutely love that.

"I'd almost rather people were slagging me than praising me because it brings out a different side of me and maybe more of a focus.

"To get your first win as captain was nice as well and the changing room is a happy place at the moment.

"Those moments are special in the huddle and changing rooms, grabbing a beer and just enjoying each other's company, because you put so much in and take so much flak.