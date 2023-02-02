The Saints skipper is handed the six shirt as he lines up alongside Ben Curry and Alex Dombrandt in the back row.

There are no other Saints players in the matchday 23, despite David Ribbans, Fin Smith and Tommy Freeman having been retained when the squad was cut to 29 names on Tuesday evening.

Alex Mitchell missed that cut as new England boss Steve Borthwick has opted to keep Leicester Tigers duo Ben Youngs and Jack van Poortvliet as his scrum-halves. Van Poortvliet gets the nod to start against Scotland, with Youngs on the bench.

Lewis Ludlam

London Irish's Ollie Hassell-Collins will make his England debut at left wing. Max Malins returns to the side at right wing and Freddie Steward is full-back.

Owen Farrell will captain the side at inside centre and Joe Marchant comes in at outside centre. Marcus Smith is at fly-half.

In the front row, vice-captain Ellis Genge joins Kyle Sinckler at prop and hooker Jamie George.

Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum start at lock.

Jack Walker is in line to make his England debut after being named as a replacement.

Anthony Watson could also make his first England appearance following injury since March 2021.

Dan Cole is also named as a replacement and could earn his 96th Test cap.

England boss Borthwick said: “There are few fixtures in the rugby calendar that excite both players and supporters alike more than the annual Six Nations meeting of the Auld Enemy as they battle for the honour of lifting the Calcutta Cup.

“Another packed Twickenham will witness the start of the next chapter of English rugby in one of the most keenly contested tournaments in the world.

“There is no doubt that this England team shares the supporters’ sense of eager anticipation.

“To a man, the players are determined to play with the commitment, fight and desire that is at the very heart of representing England, the sort of passion that our tremendous supporters rightly expect.”

England team to face Scotland: 15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 17 caps), 14. Max Malins (Saracens, 14 caps), 13. Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 13 caps), 12. Owen Farrell (Saracens, 101 caps) (c), 11. Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped); 10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 17 caps), 9. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps); 1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 43 caps) (vc), 2. Jamie George (Saracens, 72 caps), 3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 56 caps); 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 62 caps), 5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps); 6. Lewis Ludlam (Saints, 14 caps), 7. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks,1 cap), 8. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 9 caps).