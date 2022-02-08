Saints skipper Ludlam sidelined for 'a couple of weeks' due to rib injury
Saints skipper Lewis Ludlam will miss England's game against Italy in Rome on Sunday after being ruled out for 'a couple of weeks' with a rib injury.
Ludlam was impressive in the Six Nations opener against Scotland at Murrayfield last Saturday, starting at six in the 20-17 defeat.
He was taken off during the second half and during Tuesday's media session, England boss Eddie Jones confirmed that Ludlam will now be sidelined.
Wasps lock Joe Launchbury has joined up with the squad in place of Ludlam.
Another Saints star, Courtney Lawes, does still have a chance to face Italy this weekend.
Lawes missed the Scotland loss as he was continuing to complete head injury protocols, but he may still be able to make the Italy match if he is able to train on Wednesday.
Tommy Freeman has been out with a hamstring injury picked up in England training, while George Furbank did not feature against Scotland.
Elsewhere, Rory Hutchinson was not in the Scotland 23 against England, but Dan Biggar captained Wales in their 29-7 defeat to Ireland in Dublin.
England's 2022 Six Nations fixtures
Italy (a): Sunday, February 13, 3pm
Wales (h): Saturday, February 26, 4.45pm
Ireland (h): Saturday, March 12, 4.45pm
France (a): Saturday, March 19, 8pm