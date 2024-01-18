Saints have drafted in some extra firepower in the form of wing Gabriel Hamer-Webb.

Gabriel Hamer-Webb (photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old has recently been training with Phil Dowson's men and has joined until the end of the month as he helps to fill a gap in back line that will be stretched due to injuries and international call-ups.

Saints have lost Tom Seabrook, George Hendy and James Ramm to long-term injuries, and this week five of their first-choice backs were selected by England.

That means Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank will all miss the Gallagher Premiership home game against Newcastle Falcons on January 27.

Consequently, Saints required a new recruit, and Hamer-Webb fits the bill.

He came through the Academy system at Bath and played 32 senior matches for the west country club, scoring four tries.