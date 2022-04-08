Saints sign Australian ace Scott-Young

Angus Scott-Young

The 24-year-old has made 61 appearances for the franchise to date, winning the Super Rugby AU competition in 2021, as well as earning a further 30 caps for Queensland Country in Australia’s National Rugby Championship.

Son of former Wallaby forward Sam, Scott-Young has also gained experience in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship where he represented Bay of Plenty Steamers in 2021.

The 6ft 4in back rower is English-qualified having previously represented Australia Under-20s at the Junior World Championships in 2016 and 2017, and will arrive at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens following the conclusion of the 2022 Super Rugby campaign.

“I’m delighted to sign for Northampton Saints ahead of next season and I’m looking forward to the challenge of playing in the Gallagher Premiership and in Europe,” Scott-Young said.

“Saints are on an exciting journey, with a young and talented coaching group who believe in playing a stylish brand of rugby. Speaking to Phil Dowson, I can tell the squad are only looking upwards to challenge for more titles and trophies.

“I really enjoyed testing myself in a new environment in New Zealand last year, and this is a fantastic opportunity for me to improve even further as a player, so I’m really excited for what the future holds at Franklin’s Gardens in the black, green and gold jersey.”

Away from rugby, Scott-Young has completed an undergraduate degree in commerce and science at the University of Queensland.

He is currently halfway through his masters of biotech, and has provisional entry to medicine.

Scott-Young is also a keen artist and founder of clothing brand ‘SAINT GUSTAF’.

“We are thrilled to sign a player of Angus’ potential and I’m confident he will be someone who the club’s supporters will be really drawn to,” added Dowson.

“Defensively, he is a really impressive player who hits like a train and looks to go and make aggressive tackles.

"He’s also strong in the set-piece, has some experience calling the lineout and will provide us with an extra jumping option in the air.

“His attitude is exactly what you’re looking for as a coach; he gives you 100 per cent commitment and wants to get better all the time.

"He went to New Zealand during his offseason to play for Bay of Plenty to try to improve within a different environment, which in turn has led him to want to experience English rugby with Saints.

“Angus is a player who harbours ambitions of playing on the international stage at Test level, and we hope we can help him realise this aim during his time at Franklin’s Gardens.”

Saints ins and outs ahead of the 2022/23 season

Ins: Callum Braley (Benetton), Ethan Waller (Worcester Warriors), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (Queensland Reds), Angus Scott-Young (Queensland Reds)