Saints set to host Bedford Blues in pre-season opener

Saints will host Bedford at the Gardens next month

Tickets are now on sale for the opening pre-season clash of 2022/23, priced at £10 adult/£5 junior.

Season ticket holders will go free with their new season card – but they must buy or renew before July 12 to receive it in time!

Saints played Bedford in pre-season last year, claiming a 40-21 win against the Championship club at Goldington Road on September 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An early score put Bedford ahead within the first quarter but Saints soon found their feet in that encounter, sending Rory Hutchinson, Tom Litchfield and Alex Mitchell over before the break.

Josh Gillespie scored just after half-time before Bedford fought back with two tries of their own to close the gap.