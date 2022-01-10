Saints set to announce Boyd role change as succession plan takes shape
Saints are expected to announce this week that Chris Boyd will be stepping away from his position as director of rugby when his current contract ends this summer.
But Boyd, who is set to return home to New Zealand, is still likely to stay connected with the club as a consultant.
Saints are unlikely to bring in another figure from outside cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens as their succession plan continues to take shape.
Boyd has been at the black, green and gold since 2018, steering Saints to a top-four finish in the Gallagher Premiership during his first season in charge.
He has also guided them to a Premiership Rugby Cup triumph, beating Saracens in the final in 2019.
Saints are currently fifth in the Gallagher Premiership following their impressive 44-8 win at Newcastle Falcons on Saturday.
Boyd and Co still have half of the regular league season to navigate as well as two Champions Cup pool matches, which will be played in the next two weeks.