Saints set for Saturday night showdown in Champions Cup quarter-finals

Phil Dowson's men will host South African giants Vodacom Bulls on April 13 (kick-off 8pm).

The Bulls bagged a huge home win in the Champions Cup last 16, beating Lyon 59-19, while Saints booked their place by seeing off Munster 24-14 at the Gardens on Sunday afternoon.

Now the two teams will square up in Northampton, with the winner playing the victors of the Leinster-La Rochelle tie.

Should Saints win and Leinster win, Leinster would have home country advantage in the semi-final.

But should Saints win and La Rochelle win, it would be Saints who would have home country advantage.

That is because Leinster were the only side seeded above Saints in that side of the draw following the pool stages.

Investec Champions Cup – quarter-final fixture dates, venues, kick-off times and TV coverage

(Pool stage rankings in brackets /all kick-offs local times)

Saturday, April 13

QF 4: Union Bordeaux-Bègles (4) v Harlequins (5), Stade Chaban-Delmas (16.00)beIN SPORTS / France TV / TNT Sports / SuperSport / FloRugby

QF 2: Leinster Rugby (2) v Stade Rochelais (10), Aviva Stadium (17.30)RTE / beIN SPORTS / TNT Sports / SuperSport / FloRugby

QF 3: Saints (3) v Vodacom Bulls (6), cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens (20.00)TNT Sports / SuperSport / beIN SPORTS / FloRugby

Sunday, April 14

QF 1: Stade Toulousain (1) v Exeter Chiefs (8), Stade Ernest-Wallon (16.00)France TV / ITV / beIN SPORTS / TNT Sports / SuperSport / FloRugby

Semi-finals – May 3/4/5

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 4

SF 2: Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 3

NB The matches will be played in Europe and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage