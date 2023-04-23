News you can trust since 1897
Saints secure play-off semi-final spot as Saracens see off London Irish

Saints will have a Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-final to look forward to next month after Saracens' win against London Irish confirmed a top-four spot for Phil Dowson's men.

By Tom Vickers
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read

Saints thrashed Newcastle Falcons 66-5 on Friday night, moving seven points clear of Irish in the race for a play-off place.

And Irish, who host Exeter Chiefs on the final day, could not get the win they needed at StoneX Stadium on Sunday afternoon, seeing Saracens come back from 10-0 down to claim a bonus-point 45-21 success.

It means Saints are set to face table-toppers Saracens at StoneX Stadium in the play-offs on the weekend of May 13/14.

Saints are heading to the play-offsSaints are heading to the play-offs
Saints have concluded their regular-season campaign but Saracens still have one match to play, at Bath on May 6.

