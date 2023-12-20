Saints scrum-half James to miss three key matches after being hit with ban

Tom James will miss three key Gallagher Premiership matches after being hit with a three-week ban.

Tom James (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

James had an independent disciplinary hearing on Tuesday after being cited following the 22-19 win against Toulon at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens last Friday.

He was alleged to have struck Toulon No.9 Ben White with his head in the 70th minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.12.

An independent disciplinary committee comprising Pamela Woodman (Scotland), Chair, Marcello D’Orey (Portugal) and Gordon Black (Ireland) studied video imagery of the incident and heard evidence from James who accepted that he had committed an act of foul play that warranted a red card.

The committee upheld the citing complaint, finding that James had struck White with his head.

It then determined that the offending was at the low end of World Rugby’s sanctions and six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

But due to James' timely acceptance of the charge and his clear disciplinary record, the committee decided to reduce the sanction by the maximum of 50 per cent before imposing a three-week suspension.