Saints scrum-half James ready to 'put things right' after 'inconsistent' start to season

Tom James (photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

And the scrum-half is ready to 'put a few things right' against Newcastle Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

James has been Saints' starting nine with Alex Mitchell away with England at the Rugby World Cup.

But the black, green and gold have been edged out in both league matches so far, losing 20-15 at Sale Sharks and 33-27 at home to Bristol Bears.

"It has been a little bit up and down," James said, when asked about his own form. "I’ve been happy with some of what I’ve done but not so happy with others.

"It’s probably a little bit similar to how the team is playing: a little bit inconsistent.

"I am enjoying it, I am enjoying being out there and being given the responsibility to start, and it’s another great opportunity this weekend to put a few things right.

"It’s a really good opportunity for us to put a lot right from a very frustrating weekend.

"We know it can be a really tough place to go and Newcastle are a proud club – they make it very difficult for sides going away there.

"So, the focus this week has very much been on us, doing the things that we’re good at."

James has tried to get Saints going with some high-tempo play, looking to take penalties quickly to put pressure on the opposition.

"We’re a side who, as part of our DNA, we want to play with tempo," he said.

"We want to use any opportunity possible to put tempo in our game. Whether that’s the ball off the floor quickly or when we’re attacking defences that aren’t quite ready. That’s definitely something we focus on.

"Those quick taps are a good opportunity to get tempo in the game and get our game on the field."

Having turned 30 earlier this month, James is now one of Saints' more senior players.

He joined the club from Doncaster Knights in 2020, and has since seen plenty of development in his own game.

"It comes around quite quickly – I’ve been here a while now," James said.

"I am really enjoying it.

"It’s been a bit of a whirlwind. I came from the Championship and I was proud to make my Premiership debut.

"Now, sort of 60 games later I am still really enjoying and proud to be a part of what is a very good team.

"As a nine, there’s quite a few parts to your game. That control is something that I’ve worked on but also to sort of trying to fit into our DNA as much as possible.

"Playing with tempo, ball off the floor, trying to be as much of a threat as I can and then putting people into space as well.

"It’s a position where you obviously have a lot of responsibility in terms of decision making. It is almost not be stop-start and to get that rhythm.

"You find you build week on week. You learn from your last game, and it does make it a lot easier in those half-back roles if you are given that consistent game time."

James is almost 12 years the senior of his back-up scrum-half, with Archie McParland impressing when given his chances at nine this season.

And James says he does try to help the livewire youngster where possible.

"He is a really talented kid and it’s great to see that Saints are bringing through a lot of guys like that," James said.

"It’s great – we’ve got a stable of nines at the moment. We are all really competitive, and that only drives standards.

"It has been great to have him and we’re in a good place right now."

James has been happy to see Mitchell showing his class for England at the World Cup.

And he said: "He without a doubt deserved that. I think he has been one of the best players in the Premiership for the last however many years.

"It has been awesome to see him given that responsibility and prove that he is good enough for that level as well.