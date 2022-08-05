Saints reveal new home kit for 2022/23 season

James Grayson modelling Saints' new home kit

The club's principal partner, cinch, will adorn the front of the jersey for the very first time.

Phil Dowson’s side will run out at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens in the new kit from the beginning of the new campaign, which kicks off with a Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Saracens on Thursday, September 8.

The strip – costing from £60 (adult) / £40 (junior) – is available to purchase HERE now and merges the classic black, green and gold hoops beloved by the club’s supporters within a modern and fresh design from elite partner, Macron.

Saints' new home shirt

“It’s always a really exciting moment to see our playing kit for the new season, and this year’s version certainly doesn’t disappoint,” said club captain Lewis Ludlam.

“Pulling on a black, green and gold jersey and representing Northampton remains a special honour for everyone in the squad.

“With pre-season now in full swing, we can’t wait for September to roll around so we can run out in this new kit and get to work on delivering success on the pitch for our supporters.”

Saints’ commercial director, Tony Davison, added: “We’re delighted to welcome cinch to the front of our playing shirts for the first time, and I’m sure our supporters will agree that their branding looks superb on this kit, which blends a modern design with our traditional black, green and gold hoops.

A different angle of Saints' fresh strip

“Our partnership with cinch has been genuinely transformational for the club and underpins our commercial strategy.

"They are a forward-thinking digital brand who share our ambition, and we look forward to watching Saints create many fantastic memories over the years ahead with cinch at the front and centre of the action.”

Macron – an international leader in sport apparel and teamwear – provide Saints’ kit for the seventh straight season, with the Bologna-based manufacturer’s logo sitting in white on the right-hand side of the chest with Saints’ crest over the heart on the left.

But this marks the first time that cinch take their spot on the front of the jersey as the club’s principal partner.

The UK’s fastest-growing online car marketplace scaled up their partnership with Saints last year with a momentous six-year deal which saw Northampton’s home renamed ‘cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens’ and now sees cinch’s logo take pride of place on the front of Saints’ playing kit.

Aaron Cort, cinch partnerships manager, added: “We’re delighted cinch is now front and centre on Saints’ kit, and are looking forward to welcoming supporters back to cinch stadium at Franklin’s Gardens this month.”

Elite Partners Travis Perkins, Church’s Shoes, and GRS also feature on the 2022/23 strip – which is available in both player and supporter-fit jerseys.