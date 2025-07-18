Saints reveal new home kit ahead of 2025/26 season

Fraser Dingwall in the new home kit (picture: Northampton Saints)

Saints have revealed their new home kit for the 2025/26 season.

Priced from £70 (adult) and £45 (junior), Saints’ kit is available to order here now.

Last season’s Investec Champions Cup finalists will run out at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens in the new black, green and gold kit, with this term’s Gallagher PREM set to begin on the weekend of September 26/27/28.

The kit marks the 10th season of Saints’ partnership with Macron and follows the announcement of a partnership extension between the club and the Italian brand, who penned a multi-year deal to remain as Saints’ official technical kit supplier yesterday.

Macron’s hero logo sits proudly on the right-hand side of the chest, while Saints’ crest features over the heart on the left of the new shirt.

Northampton’s principal partner, cinch, also remains on the front of the fresh-look jersey – appearing there for the fourth consecutive season.

Saints' traditional black, green and gold hoops return in 2025/26, with a modern take on the classic design featuring a striking white collar and sleeve cuffs – while the chunky gold bands also encapsulate the club’s emblem on this season’s shirt.

Elite partners Church’s Shoes and GRS once again feature on the 2025/26 shirt, while GT Radial and Travis Perkins appear on the shorts, with the jerseys available in a player-fit and supporter-fit, as well as a women’s-fit shirt for the third season.

While representing the club’s traditions, the new shirt is designed with sustainability and respect for the environment in mind.

Like all professional sports kits produced by Macron, Saints’ strip is made from ‘Eco-Fabric’, a 100 per cent PET recycled polyester material derived entirely from recycled, post-consumer plastic – which is certified by Global Recycled Standard.

Producing this fabric requires less water and less energy, and above all it gives a second life to waste PET materials which would otherwise be thrown away.

For every Eco-Fabric shirt produced, around 13 half-litre plastic bottles are recycled.