Saints have revealed their new away kit ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Phil Dowson’s side will wear it for the first time at the Recreation Ground in the first round of the Gallagher Premiership as they take on Bath on Friday, September 20 (kick-off: 7.45pm) in a rematch of last season’s final.

The cutting-edge and environmentally-friendly jersey, costing from £60 (adult) / £45 (junior), is available to purchase here now.

Created by the club’s elite partner Macron for the ninth straight season, with principal partner cinch adorning the front, the 2024/25 away strip combines clean monochromatic green partner logos with the club’s new crest, which takes pride of place over the heart.

The primarily white jersey features tonal grey hoops, with the club’s signature green bordering the collar and sleeves as well as matching green shorts and green-bordered, white socks.

Elite partners Church’s Shoes, GRS, GT Radial and Travis Perkins also feature on the 2024/25 strip – with the jerseys available in a player-fit and supporter-fit.

Designed with sustainability and respect for the environment in mind, Saints’ new jerseys are made from an ‘Eco-Fabric’, with the 100 per cent PET recycled polyester material certified by Global Recycled Standard.

Producing this fabric requires less water and less energy, and above all it gives a second life to waste PET materials which would otherwise be thrown away.

For every Eco-Fabric shirt produced, around 13 half-litre plastic bottles are recycled.