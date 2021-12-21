Saints 'relatively unscathed' after Ulster defeat

Phil Dowson

And that means there will be plenty of selection options for Monday's big Gallagher Premiership clash with Harlequins at Twickenham.

Saints were without the likes of Dan Biggar, Taqele Naiyaravoro and Tommy Freeman for the trip to Belfast, where they lost 27-22 to Ulster.

But they suffered no fresh injury worries.

"We were relatively unscathed - there's been a few boys nursing bumps and bruises," Dowson said.

"Having Saturday, Sunday, Monday off after the game has been good.

"There's lots of lads flying around with plenty of energy having had the weekend off so at this time of year that's definitely good news."

Courtnall Skosan scored a minute from time to snatch a losing bonus point for Saints at Ulster.

But while there were a few positives to take from that clash, Dowson insists standards have to be higher than just settling for a narrow defeat on the road in Europe.

"There's frustration among the coaches because we've got so much ability but we make it so difficult for ourselves so often," he said.

"The desire to get back in the game and the effort we put in was good.

"They're a big, physical side and for long periods of that game we shut them down.

"But the game was there for the taking and it was an opportunity we let slip based on starting poorly and not looking after the ball in the second half.