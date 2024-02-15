Saints ready to do 'a couple of bits' of recruitment ahead of next season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Much of the focus ahead of next season has so far been on departures and re-signings.

The likes of Lewis Ludlam and Alex Moon will move to France this summer, while Courtney Lawes remains in negotiations with Saints as well as clubs across the Channel.

Saints are keen to keep as much of this season’s squad together as possible, which is not a surprise after securing 10 successive wins.

Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

And they have already tied down key men such as Alex Coles, Fraser Dingwall and, most recently, James Ramm to new deals.

In fact, fresh contracts for Ramm, Tom Lockett, Tarek Haffar and George Hendy have all been announced during the past week.

But Saints are also looking to add talent from outside of the current group.

And when asked how much recruitment Saints are looking to do ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, Dowson said: “A couple of bits, and a couple of things will be dependent on who we do or don’t re-sign.

"Obviously Luds was announced, which was sad, but everyone kind of knew anyway. He’s been a huge part of this club both on the field and off the field from a leadership point of view.

"We’re going to try to make sure his last three or four months with the club are really enjoyable and successful as they possibly can be.

"But at the same time, we’ve got to make sure we’re ready to go for next year as well.”

On recent contract renewals, Dowson said: “Fundamentally what we’re going to try to do is keep as many of those players who are performing really well in the environment.

"They are guys that make the place really enjoyable to work in, they want to get better so we’re delighted to keep hold of people like Tarek Haffar, George Hendy, James Ramm.