Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Saints' table-topping campaign could earn some of their key men accolades at the Premiership Rugby Awards on Wednesday night.

Courtney Lawes and Fin Smith have both been nominated for the player of the season prize, while Phil Dowson is up for director of rugby of the season.

Tom James could scoop an award as his try against Gloucester earlier this month is on a four-score shortlist for try of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James has also been nominated for the community player of the season award, with Ethan Waller joining him on the shortlist.

Courtney Lawes (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Awards shortlists...

Community player of the season: Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby), Andy Christie (Saracens), Tom James (Saints), Ethan Waller (Saints).

Premiership Rugby try of the season: Tyrone Green (Harlequins: Round 4 vs Newcastle Falcons), Tom James (Saints: Round 17 vs Gloucester Rugby), Benhard Janse van Rensburg (Bristol Bears: Round 15 vs Newcastle Falcons), Louis Lynagh (Harlequins: Round 17 vs Exeter Chiefs).

Breakthrough player of the season: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), Guy Pepper (Newcastle Falcons).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of rugby of the season: Phil Dowson (Saints), Johann van Graan (Bath Rugby), Alex Sanderson (Sale Sharks), Mark McCall (Saracens).

Gallagher player of the season: Courtney Lawes (Saints), Finn Russell (Bath Rugby), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Fin Smith (Saints)