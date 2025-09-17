Saints Q&A: Tom Vickers talks to fit-again back George Hendy

George Hendy (picture: Northampton Saints)

George Hendy was back with a bang last Friday night.

The speedy star came off the bench during the first half of the pre-season fixture at Glasgow Warriors and quickly proceeded to make his mark.

Hendy scored twice in the space of 12 minutes either side of half-time, displaying not only his pace but also his power.

The 22-year-old had not played since suffering a shoulder injury against Castres back in April, but it looked like he'd never been away.

This week, we caught up with him to discuss everything from his Glasgow heroics to his summer recovery process.

Q: George, good to see you back. How much did you enjoy the Glasgow game?

A: “It's been a long four months! I've been working pretty hard to try to get back for hopefully the start of the season and it was nice to get a decent 50, 60 minutes against Glasgow last Friday.

“I'm pretty happy and I felt pretty good out there.

“I was expecting to get that long on the pitch, coming on for Rammy (James Ramm) who had obviously taken some time off since the (Investec Champions Cup) final with his leg.

“We were both coming back at the same time and it was nice to finally run out with everyone else after watching for so long.”

Q: How was it, being sidelined towards the end of last season?

A: “It was tough. I had the option to choose with surgery or without surgery, but whatever I chose I would have been out for the rest of the season so surgery seemed like a no-brainer.

“Obviously it's tough to not be involved in those big games like the one at Leinster and the final in Cardiff. Those games are the reason you play so I was a bit gutted but it was still pretty cool to be part of the squad that got them there.

“I know we didn't win silverware from those games but it was still a pretty cool experience to be part of nonetheless.”

Q: Was the injury linked to the one you did against Bath earlier in the season?

A: “The Castres game was something new. I fully dislocated my shoulder and did a bit of damage in there.

“I had the choice of no surgery and to let it heal naturally but the problem could keep coming back so surgery was the safer bet and hopefully this season I can put my best foot forward.”

Q: Was it hard to get your head around being injured at such an important part of the season?

A: “I've always said that things happen but it's about what happens next.

“For the past four months it has been purely about focusing on getting back fit, getting my strength back and trying to find my lungs again, which has been a bit more challenging than I'd like to admit.

“It was a long summer but now that games are coming around thick and fast, it's pretty exciting to be back.”

Q: Do you look at ways you can improve while you're out injured?

A: “I certainly try to help out more around the squad with analysis in meetings and trying to help the team the best way I can, even if I'm not involved at the weekends.

“From a personal level, I've had a look at my game and there are some bits I want to be better at - as everyone does.

“And there are some things I would say I'm pretty good at but I still want to get better at as well.

“It was just about trying to grow my game as best I can, and doing some little skills bits throughout my rehab really helped as well.”

Q: It seems like your physical development has been huge since you first started playing for the first team?

A: “Since my first year I've probably put on about 15kgs so it's definitely been a big work-on.

“I think I've got a similar build to other boys in the backline who are just as heavy so when I was coming up through the ranks, that was always the goal in sight.

“Now I'm at that weight now where I'm pretty comfortable with where I am. I'm not feeling any slower and I'm allowing myself to be a bit more physical.”

Q: How has this pre-season been?

A: “It was pretty similar (to the bulking up pre-season of a couple of years ago), but I guess my schedule was a bit different because of rehab and returning to play so there wasn't as much rugby for me at the start of pre-season.

“It was a lot of time up in the gym, lots of time rehabbing, lots of time with physios so it was a bit different, but there was still that big gym focus for me to try to get my body weight back up to around the 100kg mark and I'm pretty much there now.”

Q: How nice is it to be back in action?

A: “You get a bit nervous for your first game back but I managed to lose the nerves pretty quickly and as soon as you get the first touch on the pitch, it all kind of goes out of the window and you're just playing with a smile on your face.

“I know the result didn't go our way but we were pretty happy with the intent we took to the game and with a pretty young, new squad with a lot of lads playing in Saints colours for the first time, a lot of first years stepping up in positions they haven't normally played, we were pretty happy with the way we approached the game.”

Q: What are your thoughts on the season ahead?

A: “We're actually in a really positive place.

“We had the Lions boys back last week for their first week back so having them back in just brings a whole new energy to the environment.

“Those lads are big characters so having them back in drives training standards even more.

“We're in a really positive place looking forward to this season.

“Obviously we want to go and win silverware, as everyone does, and we're really looking forward to this season.”

Q: Do you use the Lions players as a template for what can be achieved at Saints?

A: “They're quite young themselves, which is almost quite daunting, how much experience they've got at that age.

“I'm just trying to learn from them, especially (Tommy) Freeman, and I try to take on experiences from him as well as the other lads.

“They bring that infectious energy and share that around with the rest of the group.”