The Killik Cup will be on the line as two of the most decorated coaches in world rugby, Eddie Jones (Barbarians) and Steve Hansen (World XV), go head-to-head in London.

The two squads are jam-packed with world-class talent, with internationals from England, Wales, South Africa, New Zealand, Argentina, Australia, Tonga, Japan, Scotland, Fiji and Italy all involved for the blockbuster clash at HQ.

The sides contain a total of 1,286 international caps between them – with 650 for the Barbarians and 636 for the World XV – as well as Rugby World Cup winners, British & Irish Lions tourists, and several returning Barbarians.

Alex Waller

While uncapped at senior level, Waller will still be one of the Baabaas’ most-experienced players. He has amassed 353 appearances for Saints.

The 33-year-old loosehead also represented England Saxons against Irish Wolfhounds and Scotland A in 2014, and England in uncapped fixtures against the Crusaders and the Barbarians at Twickenham during the summers of 2014 and 2015 respectively.

“It’s an incredible honour to be asked to coach the Barbarians for a second time,” said Barbarians head coach Eddie Jones.

“I am very much looking forward to returning to Twickenham Stadium – a venue I have so many fond memories of – as head coach of the Barbarians, and I’m more motivated than ever to put on a show.”

“Going up against Steve rekindles a great rivalry which first started in our days competing in Super Rugby and progressed into the international arena.

"It’ll be a great challenge and one we’re both relishing.”

The fixture against the World XV marks the first return to Twickenham for the Barbarians since a stunning 52-21 victory over England in June 2022.

They then retained the Killik Cup in November, courtesy of a 35-31 win over an All Blacks XV in front of 35,000 people at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

General admission tickets are still available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk/barbarians, with ticket prices starting from just £27.50* for adults and £16.95* for Under-16s.

For a 10 per cent discount on groups of 10 or more visit www.eticketing.co.uk/rfu/events, while hospitality packages are available to purchase from £299 per person by clicking here.

Barbarian F.C. side to face the World XV…

Forwards: Nic Dolly (Leicester Tigers and England), Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby, Wales, British & Irish Lions), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, Wales, British & Irish Lions), Stephan Lewies (Harlequins and South Africa), Steven Luatua (Bristol Bears and New Zealand), Enrique Pieretto (Glasgow Warriors and Argentina), Carlü Sadie (Cell C Sharks), Rob Simmons (London Irish and Australia), Harry Thacker (Bristol Bears), Sione Vailanu (Glasgow Warriors and Tonga), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons Rugby and Wales), Alex Waller (Saints), Tom West (Leicester Tigers), Hiroki Yamamoto (Toshiba Brave Lupus and Japan).