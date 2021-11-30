Saints prop Waller: Bristol win doesn't make us world beaters

Alex Waller

And the experienced prop has urged focus ahead of a meeting with a Bath side who have yet to claim a victory this season.

The west country outfit have lost all eight of their Gallagher Premiership matches during the current campaign.

But they did push Exeter Chiefs all the way last Friday before eventually losing 23-16.

Saints won 36-20 at Bristol on the same night, smashing the hosts in the scrum at Ashton Gate.

But Waller and Co are well aware that they are in for a tough test as they bid to back up that success at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday afternoon.

Waller said: "The lads are happy with winning down at Bristol - it's been a while since we won there so it's good to put that one to bed.

"But it's on to the next job against Bath who are in a bit of a tricky situation at the moment, but that makes them even more dangerous because they're desperate for a win.

"We're looking forward to this challenge, it's nice to be back at home and last time we were back at home we lost to Leicester so we're looking to put that right."

On the scrummaging display at Bristol, Waller said: "Those games are few and far between with dominance of that level, for any club.

"They were missing Sincks (Kyle Sinckler) and a few other players in their pack so we're not thinking we're world beaters now.

"Obviously it was good to put them to the sword in that aspect and give our backs a platform to play off, even from their ball at times.

"It's always nice when you're going forward in the scrum but that can be short-lived and we've got Bath coming this weekend, whose scrum strength has been one of their constants.

"We're under no illusions that this is going to be a tough game this weekend.

"We're not thinking we're world beaters by any stretch and it's on to the next job now."

Saints do not have a good recent history against Bath, losing each of their past four games against them.

So why have the team from The Rec been so problematic for Chris Boyd's side in recent years?

"What's possibly been the case throughout the last couple of seasons has been our consistency and that's an area we've worked on this season," Waller said.

"It's starting to pay dividends in the way we're playing but every game is different.

"If we're consistent from minute one to 80, we're a pretty decent team who can put anyone away, but the challenge is getting everything right.

"Bath are there to ruin that party so we're looking forward to this challenge.

"It's going to be a good challenge and Bath are dangerous because they are in a place where they'll be hurting.

"People are starting to talk, the press and people are talking about jobs of coaches and all sorts of rubbish.

"We've been in that position here when we had a run like that a couple of seasons ago when we had a run of losses so we know exactly how they'll be feeling and how they are.