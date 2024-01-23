Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 31-year-old arrived at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens after spells with Edinburgh and Bath last season, having started the campaign with Wasps before the club went into administration in October 2022.

He has made 15 appearances for Saints so far, starting twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now the uncapped tighthead has been selected by Scotland, who have been hit by injuries to prop Will Hurd and fly-half Adam Hastings.

Elliot Millar Mills (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Stockport-born Millar Mills qualifies for Scotland through his mother and will follow in the international footsteps of sister Bridget, who has represented the Scotland women’s national team.

Millar Mills will be in camp with Saints team-mate Rory Hutchinson, who was named in Scotland’s squad for the first time since 2022 last week.

Scotland squad for the 2024 Guinness Six Nations

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Andy Christie (Saracens), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs), Johnny Matthews (Glasgow Warriors), Elliot Millar Mills (Saints), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Glen Young (Edinburgh).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad