Saints prop Iyogun ready to continue rapid rise following special England experience

Manny Iyogun was still in holiday mode when a text arrived.

The Saints prop was contacted by Richard Hill, who was wondering whether he was in England or abroad with his feet up.

Iyogun had an inkling as to why Hill was posing such a question, given he had seen that Joe Marler had been forced off with an injury during England's first Test against New Zealand.

And it soon became clear that the Saints man would be needed to fly to the other side of the world to sample life as part of an England squad.

Manny Iyogun was all smiles after Saints' title triumph (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“I was there for about seven days, which was quite an experience!,” Iyogun said. “I did a bit of training and exploring.

“I arrived on the Tuesday, didn't do too much, just got into it with the squad and then on the Wednesday it was their day off so I went down to the gym, did a bit of wattbike to get into the swing of things.

“It was a training session on the Thursday and then game day so it was pretty in and out.”

Iyogun didn't get any game time in New Zealand as he wasn't needed for the second and final Test.

But he made the most of every minute of being part of the Red Rose picture.

“With rugby it's funny because anything can happen but I went in with the mindset of 'I could potentially play here' so I needed to dive in,” Iyogun said.

“It was better to be prepared and not picked than unprepared and picked.

“I'd already done four weeks off so I was sort of switching back into training and doing pre-season stuff so it wasn't as much holiday mode more getting back into the swing of things so it was okay for me.

“I'd actually tuned into the game (first Test) because I was up early that morning.

“I obviously saw that Joe (Marler) had gone off early and alarm bells were ringing at that point, but I still thought that because they only had a week left that they might not take anyone out.

“I was at F1 qualifying at Silverstone for the day and then I got a text from Richard Hill just asking if I was in the country and that was when I was like 'okay, this might be a possibility'.

“It was awesome to go out there in terms of just gaining the knowledge and understanding a different system and being in the position where you actually have to learn very quickly.

“One of the most important traits when you speak to aspiring rugby players is how quickly you can learn and absorb knowledge so that was something I was really happy I got tested on.

“It was awesome to be in an environment with players you play against week in, week out and you can just pick their brains and just get better.

“We had a big Saints population there as well so it was almost like being back at home, sitting down with Alex Coles, Freemo (Tommy Freeman) so it was a nice introduction.”

The call-up rounded off a superb season for Iyogun, who came off the bench to help Saints claim Gallagher Premiership final glory against Bath in June.

He helped to keep the retiring Alex Waller fresh as the duo, along with Tarek Haffar, impressed in the loosehead role.

And Iyogun, who made 15 appearances, starting seven times, said: “Last season was awesome.

“It was a bit of a whirlwind towards the end but we got paid our dues at the end of it.

“We had so many performances that were real statement performances and in some we didn't get the reward we wanted.

“Obviously the final was a bit of a funny game in terms of us not playing our best rugby but when you play as well as we had all season you sort of deserve a bit of luck at the back end of it and it was nice we were able to finish how we wanted to.”

The sweet taste of Premiership success made Iyogun's hard work in returning from two lengthy injuries worth it.

He had suffered big setbacks in the form of an ACL problem and an adductor issue, but bounced back to play his part for Saints last season.

“I don't think you really truly envisage it until you're there,” said Iyogun. “I was obviously on the sidelines for quite a while, I had a long ACL injury and then got hit with an adductor injury on the back of that so there's a lot of time that you spend wondering whether you're going to get back fit and be at the ability you were at before.

“There are a lot of question marks so to then go in and work as hard as you have and go in and get the performances you need to get opportunities to play in that final is awesome.

“You don't appreciate how much that injury might have actually blessed you in terms of when you apply yourself and work hard, you'll get the reward.”

Iyogun played in plenty of crucial matches for Saints last season, including the Premiership final and the sold-out Investec Champions Cup semi-final against Leinster at Croke Park.

And the 23-year-old said: “It can only stand you in better stead to more on and play in front of crowds of 60,000, 70,000.

“Playing at places like Croke Park and Twickenham twice last season, I reflected on that when I was away at Eden Park and it really does stand me in good stead because you don't get intimidated by the occasion, you just think about the game.

“It's actually something Courts (Courtney Lawes) was saying a lot of the time and it's nice to have a vision into that now.”

Since graduating from the Saints Academy, Iyogun has been able to look to Alex Waller as a template loosehead at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

And he was delighted that he was able to help give Waller and the likes of Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam the perfect send-off at Twickenham.

“They're players who massively deserve it and who have been cornerstones of the club for years and years and they worked so hard day in, day out,” Iyogun said.

“When you see that and you see how hard they've worked, you just want to play for them.

“We knew it was their last dance and Dows (Phil Dowson) referred to it a lot last year about it being their last chance with the squad and that was so powerful when we got to game day.

“It gave us that extra emotion to know we were playing for one another.”

Iyogun will continue to have Haffar as competition at Saints this season, while experienced loosehead Tom West has been added to the mix in place of the retired Waller.

And Iyogun is looking forward to working with his team-mates to make Saints even stronger.

“I wouldn't describe it as a battle for the shirt, I would say it's more of a collaboration,” he said.

“This club has been so good in having strength in depth in whatever shirt it is.

“Whoever the best player in that position is will play and competition only makes people better.

“My relationship with the looseheads is really good.

“I'm really close friends with Tarek and I'm getting to be close friends with Tom West as well.

“There's that closeness in the squad for Tarek to give me advice and me to give him advice, and that builds depth.”

On former Saracens and Leicester man West, Iyogun added: “He's got loads of experience and it's awesome to have another experienced head come in and share his experience because he's been around the block.

“He's been to Leicester, Sarries and he knows a bit so it's really awesome to have that experience there to talk to us young boys and square us up.”

Iyogun has taken huge strides in his development during his 53 appearances for Saints.

And now he is desperate to improve further as the club bids to back up the title success of last season.

“I keep my cards close to my chest in terms of what I'm working on but hopefully you'll see it in my performances,” Iyogun said.

“I'm working to get in the best shape possible to take this season by the horns.

“As a team we want to start the season as we mean to go on.

“We want to start strong and carry on that form.

“It's very easy to have a lull in the season and get going but we are going to start strong.”